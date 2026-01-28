All-America Prediction Speaks Volumes About Oregon's Roster

Oregon Ducks defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington and safety Koi Perich are two key players for the program in 2026. The two are being recognized early for their talent, being named to On3’s Way-Too-Early 2026 All-America football team.

Washington and Perich are the only two Ducks predicted to be named to the First-Team, though center Iapani Laloulu and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. were listed on the Second-Team.

Oregon has four players predicted to earn All-American, whether it is first or second team, which shows why the program has a high upside and can again be one of the top teams in college football next fall. Retaining key players such as Laloulu and Washington is a big boost for Oregon, as it does not have to replace too many starters.

With the Ducks' roster, the program can have another dominant year and be in a position to compete for a national title.

A’Mauri Washington to be a Valuable Returning Player

Washington is a key veteran returning to the Ducks in the fall after showing steady development through his three seasons with Oregon.

He has been a significant part of Oregon’s defense even as a rotational piece in 2024. Washington stepped up more in 2025, which was his first season as a starter. He recorded 33 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 2025.

Washington's NFL Draft stock improved greatly throughout the year, but he announced his intention to return to the program. Given his steady improvement each season, Washington's return will be a major boost for Oregon's defense.

Koi Perich to be a Major Addition to Defense

Perich spent two years with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and is one of 12 incoming transfers for the Oregon Ducks. Parich is joining Oregon as the No. 1 safety in the portal, according to 247Sports, and can make an immediate impact for the Ducks.

Through two seasons with Minnesota, Perich recorded 128 total tackles, four passes defended, and one sack. As for turnovers, he is a playmaker, forcing two fumbles and six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Perich has experience on both offense and special teams as well, with 40 punt returns and 35 kickoff returns in two years. With that, he is a speedy player who has talented hands that can force big plays for the Ducks.

Brandon Finney Jr. and Iapani Laloulu Named to Second-Team

Finney being named to the Second-Team could come as a surprise after his breakout true freshman performance. The rising sophomore has the chance to not only take a step forward in 2025 but also prove why he could be a First-Team All-America.

In 2025, Finney recorded 42 total tackles, seven passes defended, and one sack. He forced two fumbles and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

As Finney continues to develop, the Ducks’ defense will pose a challenge for opposing teams to throw against. Given his age, the Ducks are set to have Finney on their defense for at least two more years, which should be exciting for Oregon fans.

Laloulu is another key returning player after spending three seasons with the program. He could have gone on to the 2026 NFL Draft with his performance, but instead chose to return to Eugene for another year and help the program compete for a national title.

Laloulu not only adds a veteran presence on the offensive line but stability as well. With quarterback Dante Moore returning in 2026, he will already have chemistry with his starting center, which will help the offense stay consistent.

