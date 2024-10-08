Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'
The stage is set for the biggest game to ever hit Autzen Stadium with two top three teams facing off against each other for the first time on Rich Brooks Field: the No. 3 Oregon Ducks are preparing to take down No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Funny enough, a face all too familiar to the Oregon program will be assisting the Buckeyes in this battle.
Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly is the current offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Kelly and Buckeyes coach Ryan Day have known each other since Kelly coached at New Hampshire, and Day was his quarterback. This is Kelly’s first year with the Buckeye program, as he previously coached at UCLA from 2018 to 2023.
During his weekly pregame press conference, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke on the former Oregon great, and his lasting impression left on the program.
“I remember the teams that he had here,” Lanning said. “I think everybody respects him as a football coach, and certainly the things that he was able to accomplish while he was here.”
One of the main things Kelly accomplished at Oregon was a high flying spread offense that changed the landscape of college football. Though most teams have caught up to Kelly’s old Oregon tricks, he’s yet again reinventing the way offenses are run with the Buckeyes. Lanning pointed out that Kelly doesn’t get enough credit for how gifted he is at finding new ways to reinvent this timeless sport.
“I think he's always done a great job of utilizing his personnel, you know, moving guys around and allowing them to do things that they do really, really well,” Lanning said. “He always finds unique ways to run the ball. I think that's, you know, one thing that he probably doesn't get enough credit for is his ability to run the ball regardless of the situation.”
Kelly’s ability to metamorphosize the way offenses are run is a key part of his career. Last year with UCLA, the Bruins picked up 2921 rushing yards on the season and 4.9 rushing yards per attempt under Kelly. They picked up 130 first downs off of rushing alone.
“You know, when he's at UCLA last year, the number one rushing team in our conference for a lot of reasons, and it's because of his ability to run the ball, but he does a great job utilizing personnel. Utilizing personnel, keeping on your toes, changing the tempos, creating unique formations that you've never seen on film before. So you always have to prepare for something you haven't really prepared for,” Lanning said.
So, with a historic coach for the Oregon program returning on the opposing side for a historic game, it makes sense ESPN’s College GameDay will be present for the showdown in Eugene. The last GameDay to be broadcasted from Duck country was for another game involving Kelly, when the undefeated Bruins faced the Ducks in 2022. Oregon won that game 45-30.
“I think more than anything that day, I remember our fans and how much of an impact I felt like they had on that game, how fun that environment was for our players to get to be a part of. You know, obviously you come to a place like this, we're going to play in big time games, and this is one of those opportunities, but to get to be a part of big time atmospheres as well. And certainly, this is one of those,” Lanning said.
It will certainly be a point to watch during GameDay to see if (more likely when) Kelly will be mentioned. Kelly’s return is certainly a big storyline for this game, and will continue to be up until kick-off Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4:30pm PT.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene
MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks
MORE: Sean Payton Addresses Fiery Sideline Exchange With Bo Nix: 'My Love Language'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Underdogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day: Betting Odds
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Recruiting Strategy For Ohio State Game