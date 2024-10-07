What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel
In the first-ever top-five showdown in Autzen Stadium, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
The Buckeyes are traveling 2,500 miles for the marquee college football matchup that will feature ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show on site Saturday morning.
A battle of two undefeated teams, the matchup is Ohio State's first Big Ten game in Eugene. The winner could catapult to No. 1 in the Top-25 Poll.
The Buckeyes are fresh off a 35-7 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes and are turning their attention to Oregon. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel are familiar with each other from their former teams in the Big 12. In 2024, Howard transferred to Ohio State from Kansas State while Oregon transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma.
"It's going to be a good challenge," Howard said. "Played against Dillon (Gabriel) a couple times (in the Big 12). He's a great player. Their defense is good. Coach (Dan) Lanning, is a good coach, and he's going to have them ready. I'm excited to get home now and start watching some film and get ready for these guys."
Howard has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 after a solid performance in the win over Iowa. The former three-star recruit completed 21 of his 25 passes for 209 yards and a season-high four passing touchdowns.
Howard is dangerous with his legs too. He scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season against Iowa. He has now recorded a rushing touchdown in his last four games.
"I think confidence-wise, we feel great," Howard said. "We continue to iron things out and get better every single week. I think we've learned a lot about ourselves and about this team. I think going into this game, we know that it's a big one. I looked at (Oregon) a little bit on the bye week, and I started checking them out and seeing what they're about. I'm excited."
Through his five games as Ohio State's starter, Howard is completing 71.5 percent of his passes for 1,248 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, with a passing efficiency rating of 178 which ranks eighth best in the country. The Buckeyes also excel in explosive plays: leading the Big Ten in passes of 40 yards or more with six, through five weeks.
However, Howard has also thrown an interception in three straight games. Oregon will look to exploit the turnover battle on Saturday.
The Ducks defense will look to keep its positive momentum from Oregon's 31-10 victory over Michigan State. Oregon recorded a season-high five sacks and held Michigan State to 2-for-11 on third-down attempts. Duck defensive end Jordan Burch finished with a career-high 2.5 sacks and recovered a fumble in the end zone on Michigan State’s opening possession. Burch earned Big Ten defensive player of the week for his dominant performance.
The Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. The TV broadcast for the game is NBC.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene
MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks
MORE: Sean Payton Addresses Fiery Sideline Exchange With Bo Nix: 'My Love Language'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Underdogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day: Betting Odds
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Recruiting Strategy For Ohio State Game