Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning on Win Over Michigan Wolverines: 'Nobody Flinched'
For only the third time in history, the number-one-ranked team in college football went on the road to play the defending national champions. In the first meeting between the two programs since 2007, the 8-0 Oregon Ducks faced off against the 5-3 Michigan Wolverines in “The Big House." Oregon was tested in front of a crowd of 110,576 rabid fans desperate for a win.
The No.1 ranked Ducks answered the call in resounding fashion with a 38-17 victory over the Wolverines to improve to 9-0 on the season.
“We got a good team that continues to get better and better every single week, and I still see a lot of things that we can improve, and I know we’re excited to go attack it. Just our resiliency. We faced some adversity there, early in the game. For nobody to even flinch or blink and then go ahead and say, ‘Hey the next play’s the most important.’ I saw that consistently show up tonight,” said coach Dan Lanning after the game.
Coach Dan Lanning moved to 22-0 against unranked teams and equaled coach Chip Kelly’s record for the best start in program history at 31-5. Today, Lanning improved on those exceptional records, but it wasn’t without adversity, as the Ducks’ mental and physical conditioning was placed under surveillance from the beginning of the game. There’s been an underlying theme about every Oregon game this season, and today, it was next man up.
“Next man up. I thought they’ve executed really well excluding one drive where they had some tough field position. Drive the ball, I’m really proud of the way they performed so far.” said Coach Dan Lanning during the halftime interview after the Ducks lost their leading wide receiver Tez Johnson to injury.
Who would step up? Who would emerge as the leader of a team that needs a helping hand in an adverse situation? The answer to that question was everyone. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel played as clutch as he ever has in the second half, converting time after time on third down, specifically on the seven-minute drive that ended the game. Six different Oregon receivers stepped up and have multiple receptions.
Traeshon Holden was the wide receiver that rose to the occasion the most, totaling six catches for 149 yards, including three explosive catches over 20 yards long. A key facet that often goes unnoticed is the blocking on the perimeter from the receivers and tight ends. Those two groups were exceptional in that department and helped the Ducks power to 178 rushing yards against a vaunted Michigan front seven.
Speaking of the run game, the offensive line leaned on the Wolverines front and paved the way for running back Jordan James to have a 117-yard rushing performance and also added a rushing touchdown. Noah Whittington added 36 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The visible push on the offensive line on the punctuation drive to close the game was indicative of the new Oregon the rest of the country has to get used to.
The defense swarmed all evening. Despite a spirited effort from Michigan quarterback Davis Warren and a standout performance from future first-round pick tight end Colston Loveland, the Ducks defense bent but never broke. The pass rush was especially noticeable in the second half as the Oregon pass rush contributed to holding Loveland to just one reception in the last 22 minutes of the game. The Ducks had seven tackles for loss between seven different players.
In every area the Ducks were tested, they responded. Every opportunity to fold, they rose. It wasn’t their cleanest game, but the teams of equal talent level have fallen short under these circumstances before. Oregon is proving not to be that type of team. This isn’t a group of front runners; these are ball players through and through. Lanning has his team ready to play every week, and the results show it.
