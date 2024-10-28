Can Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Win Coach Of The Year Over Indiana's Curt Cignetti?
It’s that time of the year in college football, and the Oregon Ducks are the No. 1 team in the country. The playoff picture is taking shape, contenders for individual accolades are becoming clear, and the coaching carousel is already spinning as fast as ever. November football is here. The landscape is ever-changing, and there’s still an adjustment period, but there is nothing like the excitement college football provides.
One important race that may not be getting as much notoriety as it should in the chaotic fray is the race for national coach of the year. With realignment, coaches like Nick Saban retiring, and coordinator changes galore, there’s no shortage of storylines across the board. However, there’s a handful of coaches that have truly unique cases for the prestigious honor bestowed upon only one coach every season.
There’s Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, who has the Ducks reaching heights they haven’t in over a decade and hold one of the best wins this season over Ohio State. That brings the conversation to Curt Cignetti, who has Indiana 8-0 for the first time since 1967, and they’ve yet to trail in a game this season. Then you have Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, who has the Aggies at 7-1 and in sole possession of first place in the deepest SEC in recent memory.
Some guy named Deion Sanders has the Colorado Buffaloes 6-2 and bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016 after losing both coordinators, half of the coaching staff, replacing the entirety of the starting offensive line, and having an entire starting defense full of unsung transfers. Kirby Smart has the Georgia Bulldogs 6-1, and they arguably have the best win this season after going on the road to demolish Texas.
There’s a small group of coaches who also deserve credit for the outstanding job they’ve done so far, such as Manny Diaz (Duke), Kalani Sitake (BYU), Rhett Lashlee (SMU), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Chris Klieman (Kansas State), Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), and Mario Cristobal (Miami). Still, there’s a distinguished group at the top that’s earned some separation from the pack. Here are the coach of the year rankings heading into week ten.
1. Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti
Selling Point: 8-0 for the first time since 1967.
2. Colorado Coach Deion Sanders
Selling Point: Bowl-Eligible for the first time since 2016.
3. Oregon Coach Dan Lanning
Selling Point: No. 1 team in the country + biggest regular season win in school history.
4. Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko
Selling Point: Sole possession of first place in the SEC.
5. Georgia Coach Kirby Smart
Selling Point: Best win in the country with dominant Texas win + 6-1 vs. toughest ranked strength of schedule.
