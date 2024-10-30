Can Oregon Ducks Slow Michigan Wolverines Star Colston Loveland, Nation's No. 1 Tight End?
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have faced no shortage of dynamic threats that will eventually play on Sundays in the National Football League. Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, and Boise State all have multiple prospects with legitimate NFL interest. The Ducks have fared well in those matchups, but the next major challenge is upon them this Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor at The Big House.
Defending national champion Michigan Wolverines haven't had the season they’d hoped for coming off their crowning moment, but at 5-3, they’re still an extremely talented team loaded with NFL talent. Most notably, defense back Will Johnson and defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. The quarterback room has been the one position that Michigan hasn’t found steady play, but that hasn’t stopped tight end Colston Loveland from having a career-best season. Loveland poses the biggest threat to the Ducks this weekend.
“You know, they use him in a lot of different ways. He’s the guy that you have to know where he’s on the field at all times, they move him all over the place. He can split out a wide out and be one of the best wideouts on the field and then line up the backfield or line up the tight end and be the best at that position.” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning about the challenge Loveland presents.
This season, Loveland has hauled in 42 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns despite having played with multiple quarterbacks and playing in such a run-heavy offense. Loveland also does a solid job in the blocking department and has helped spring a handful of Michigan runs for explosive plays. With the lack of consistency at quarterback, Loveland has also been a featured player with trick plays. Michigan has had to be creative to generate explosives outside of the run game, and Loveland has been centered in every facet of that.
Quite simply, Loveland is their best player and the best tight end in the country. He’s a mismatch against man-to-man coverage, savvy and athletic enough to exploit holes in zone coverage, and provides versatility with his alignment and ability to be used throughout multiple formations. The Ducks’ defense will have to focus intently on taking Loveland out of the game and have a big day from their interior defensive lineman stopping the run game, as they will probably need to commit an extra body to Loveland.
This game is pretty simple for the Ducks defense in terms of the objective. Stop Loveland and make someone else beat you.
