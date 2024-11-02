Oregon Ducks' Legend Jonathan Stewart Credits Chip Kelly, Dennis Dixon for Building Oregon
Turn Back The Flock is a weekly talk show centered around the Oregon Ducks and some of the greatest players who have given their blood, sweat, and tears to the Duck faithful over the years. Hosted by former Oregon Ducks Consensus All-American and NFL veteran Verone McKinley III, the show delves into topics on and off the gridiron with former Ducks legends, giving them a platform to tell the stories that have made them the people they are.
The show has featured Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, CJ Verdell, TJ Ward, Jarius Byrd, and Jaiya Figueras. The guests have spanned from All-Americans, NFL stars, recent Ducks legends, and more. This week, none other than running back Jonathan Stewart joined McKinley III for a sit-down on Turn Back The Flock.
“Oregon wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Chip Kelly. The spread offense is something special. It was really ignited through Dennis Dixon’s play,” said Stewart of the emergence of Oregon football.
Stewart was a two-time All-American, two-time All Pac-10, and Sun Bowl MVP during his Oregon Ducks career. He also led the country in kick return touchdowns in 2005, led the nation in kick return yards in 2006, and led the Pac-10 in rushing yards in 2007. Stewart’s 2007 season earned him a spot as a Doak Walker Award semifinalist.
“My mentality playing ball, when I was in high school, my thought process was I have to make these kids look like kids. I have to make these kids look like middle schoolers basically. When I got to college, my mentality was I have to make these college kids look like high schoolers. If I wanted to make it to the league, that’s what it has to look like,” said Jonathon Stewart on having a competitive edge.
After his career as a Duck, Stewart was selected No. 13 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Stewart spent over a decade in the National Football League, amassing 7,335 rushing yards, 1,295 receiving yards, and 58 career total touchdowns. Stewart was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season and was the lead running back on a Panthers team that made a Super Bowl appearance.
Here is episode five of Turn Back The Flock with McKinley III and Stewart.
