Oregon Ducks' Legend Jonathan Stewart Credits Chip Kelly, Dennis Dixon for Building Oregon

𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 - 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝟓



You don’t want to miss this conversation between @vmckinley23 and @Jonathanstewar1. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/l6rPiG1mO3