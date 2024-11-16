LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks Losing to Wisconsin Badgers: Upset Alert?
HALFTIME
OREGON 6, WISCONSIN 10
Q2 00:27 WISCONSIN SCORES: Wisconsin gets the first touchdown of the game with Locke throwing to Will Pauling for a 2-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 00:35: Nikko Reed called for a pass interference. Ball is put on the 2-yard line and Badgers have an automatic first down.
Q2 00:38: Wisconsin calls their final timeout of the half.
Q2 00:55: Derrick Harmon gets a quarterback hurry against Locke. Jack Nelson called for holding for the Badgers.
Q2 02:21: Derrick Harmon called for a holding penalty. 10-yard gain for Wisconsin and an automatic first down. Oregon has 5 penalties for 40 yards.
Q2 02:21: Timeout Wisconsin.
Q2 02:55: Wisconsin's defense continues to contain Oregon, as the Ducks are forced to punt to Wisconsin.
Q2 05:53: After more misses from Locke, Wisconsin is forced to punt. Oregon's ball.
Q2 07:02: Brandon Johnson gets a -3 yard tackles for loss against Vinny Anthony II.
Q2 07:55: Oregon is forced to punt on downs.
Q2 08:31: Wisconsin's Nyzier Fourqurean nearly gets an interception but settles for a pass breakup.
OREGON 6, WISCONSIN 3
Q2 10:19 WISCONSIN SCORES: After being forced to a fourth down on Oregon's 31 yard line, Nathanial Vakos makes the field goal. This drive included 13 plays for 61 yards for the Badgers.
Q2 10:52: Bryce Boettcher gets a tackle for a 1 yard loss.
Q2 11:20: Oregon called for delay of game, which automatically gives Wisconsin a first down out of a fourth down play and 5 yards.
Q2 11:52: After a few incomplete passes for Locke, Wisconsin calls a timeout. Their first of the half.
Q2 12:43: Wisconsin's Tawee Walker rushes 22-yards to red zone. Holding penalty on Wisconsin's Bryson Green puts Badgers back to Oregon 27 yard line.
SECOND QUARTER
Q1 00:32: Oregon is called offsides on the kick return. 5-yard penalty enforced.
OREGON 6, WISCONSIN 0
Q1 00:55 OREGON SCORES: After a 6 play drive that picks up 30-yards, Oregon is forced to kick a field goal and Atticus Sappington sinks a 30-yard field goal.
Q1 02:57: Pass to Justius Lowe from Gabriel is ruled incomplete after contention for a fumble. Josh Conerly Jr. called for holding. Loss of 10-yards for Oregon.
Q1 03:16: Terrance Ferguson called for holding. 10 yard loss for Oregon.
Q1 04:25: After two tackles from Jamaree Caldwell and another incompletion from Braedyn Locke (his fourth so far), Badgers are on fourth down and punt.
Q1 05:25: Dillon Gabriel is intercepted by Nyzier Fourqurean up the middle (pass intended for Terrance Ferguson). While returning, tackled by Dave Iuli at Wisconsin 11-yard line. Badger's ball.
Q1 08:05: Corner Dontae Manning is down for the Ducks. He's helped off the field and enters the medical tent.
Q1 07:54: Bryce Boettcher gets a pass breakup from Braedyn Locke.
OREGON 3, WISCONSIN 0
Q1 08:49 OREGON SCORES: After several short rushes and throws led to a fourth down on the Wisconsin 35-yard line, Atticus Sappington kicks a field goal to put the Ducks on the board.
Q1 13:12: Jordan James rushes for 4-yards. This is the first time he's entered a Ducks' game since he was pulled for injury during the Maryland contest.
Q1 14:23: Wisconsin's Braedyn Locke is sacked for a loss of 4-yards by Teitum Tuioti. Ball is fumbled, but recovered by a Badger. However, it's a fourth down and the Badgers choose to punt.
Wisconsin wins the coin toss. They choose to keep the ball and Oregon will defend.
FIRST QUARTER
PREGAME
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are nearing the end of their regular season, and standing in the Ducks' way between an 11-0 record are the Wisconsin Badgers. The two Big Ten Conference powerhouses face off at Camp Randall Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Oregon enters this contest after a series of highs and lows at Autzen Stadium in their 38-19 win against the Maryland Terrapins. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel broke the NCAA touchdown record with 179 scores. His record-breaking touchdown was a three-yard pass to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson, with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. scoring the two point conversion.
On the other side of the ball, Kobe Savage had a career game with nine total tackles, one of the highest totals in a game for Oregon this year. Before exiting the game in the second half against Maryland, defensive end Jordan Burch recorded one sack, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry, two pass breakups, and one tackle for loss. He also showed off his athleticism on a 36-yard rush off a punt fake in the second half.
Injury Report
OREGON DUCKS
OUT
1 Jordan Burch
6 Jahlil Florence
14 Khamari Terrell
15 Tez Johnson
17 Kyler Kasper
55 Marcus Harper
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
WISCONSIN BADGERS
QUESTIONABLE
7 Jaheim Thomas
14 Tyrell Henry
92 Curt Neal
OUT
1 Chez Mellusi
10 Tyler Van Dyke
12 Joe Griffin
13 Kamo’i Latu
17 Cole LaCrue
46 Tamer Dalloul
64 Evan Brown
66 Leyton Nelson
89 Rob Booker
90 James Thompson
The biggest struggles for the Ducks came from penalties, kick returns, and injuries. Against Maryland, Oregon had 12 penalties for 95 yards. With wide receiver and kick returner Tez Johnson out with an injury, Oregon's special teams was one of the weakest points in the Maryland win.
Senior running back Jordan James, Burch, and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II are all impact starters dealing with injuries. Both Burch and Harper will not be available against Wisconsin.
"Poor performance for us, we got to go back and look at the film to eliminate that," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said during the post game press conference. "We didn’t play clean, so I don’t know if we were distracted, not focused … I feel like our guys had good energy and enthusiasm, but we put ourselves in some bad spots on defense. Giving them opportunities for first downs, hurt ourselves with some pre-snap penalties on offense so it’s definitely something for us to attack and clean up.”
Wisconsin enters this game with a 5-4 record overall. The Badgers' lost their last game against the Iowa Hawkeyes 42-10. Quarterback Braedyn Locke finished with 137 yards, two interceptions and a sack, so Oregon's strong passing defense will look to make quick work of deep balls. Wisconsin's defense doesn't do well against rushing quarterbacks, so Gabriel might need to use his feet to get that edge against the Badgers.
Follow along below for updates throughout the game. The newest updates are located at the top of this article.
