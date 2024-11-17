Wisconsin Badgers Coach Luke Fickell Takes Blame For Oregon Ducks Loss: 'Put That On Me'
The last time that the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers played each other was in the 2020 Rose Bowl in Pasadena which ended in now-Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert's hands, 28-27.
Flash forward to now, it was another down the to the wire finish between the two programs, this time in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium in a frigid, Midwest Big Ten Conference matchup.
"There was not a doubt in the eyes in the locker room, and I do mean that," Fickell said after the 16-13 loss. "But, I do believe, where it is not always seen or always felt, there's something that is building and something that's coming. Just, unfortunately, hasn't been able to rear its head in games like this. I put that on me."
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (218 passing yards and zero touchdowns on 22-for-31 completions) had trouble executing and finishing in the red zone during the first half against the Badgers. He threw an interception at the 5:25 mark of the second quarter to Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourquerean (plus seven tackles and one pass deflection) who was all over the field the entire game.
The second half was a different story for Gabriel - his clutch eight-yard run for a first down on third down and four yards with 4:03 left in the fourth quarter. That quarterback shuffle out of the pocket from Gabriel then led to the 24-yard field goal from Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington to give the Ducks the 16-13 lead and the eventual final score.
This was the definition of a true Big Ten road game. Luckily, Oregon is familiar with playing from behind and being in late-game situations like that throughout this season. Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell pointed out postgame that his defense threw everything they had at the Heisman candidate.
"They did a great job on tackling, they did a great job of eliminating the big plays. Give the guys credit were they mixed it up on Dillon Gabriel that he wasn't ever really comfortable. I thought that was one of the better games where we created edge pressure."- Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell
"Not a lot of sacks, but, Dillon Gabriel is not going to be sacked a whole bunch," Fickell continued. "But, I thought that the guys on the edge did a really good job of creating pressure and keeping Dillon Gabriel off balance today."
On the other side of the ball, Fickell is having trouble in the fourth quarter and finding ways for his program to pull out victories. The inexcusable delay of game by Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke and his offensive line was the dagger in the heart of the Badgers.
"That's crushing..We just right now haven't been able to find a way to finish. The games have come down to the fourth quarter, the most critical times... We have yet to get over the hump and find a way to pull it out... It's an emotional shot that we have to be able to get over fast."- Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei was everywhere on the field against the Badgers but put the victory in the books with his game-sealing interception off a tipped pass from Oregon's defensive line. He also improved his team-high 8.5 sacks on the season. The sophomore is catching the eyes of NFL scouts and should be moving up 2026 draft boards with his continuous effort.
"We knew this was going to be like an NFL schedule. There was going to be shot after after shot and what that means is you got to have the maturity and the discipline and the depth as well."- Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell
Wisconsin scored one lone touchdown with 30 second remaining in the first half. Badgers receiver Will Pauling caught a two-yard pass from quarterback Braedyn Locke to give the Badgers a 10-6 halftime lead.
"I didn't feel like field goals were going to win this football game, especially on our end," Fickell said. "And, unfortunately we got a penalty or we took a sack, and, we end up in a position where we can't even be in a fourth and five or six range to go for it. So, we had to take those field goals. But, we know darn well you're not gonna knock off the number one team in the country kicking field goals."
The confident duo of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Gabriel doesn't seem to ever show panic throughout their courageous play-calling. The Ducks are still perfect at an 11-0 overall record, just the second time in program history (first in 2010). A berth into both the Big Ten Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff is well within grasp now.
