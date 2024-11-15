Ducks Digest

Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart Jabs Pat McAfee's 'Man Crush' on Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart joked with ESPN's Pat McAfee about Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and all of the positive media that the Ducks coach has been receiving.

Charlie Viehl

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning (center) and head coach Kirby Smart against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart made fun of ESPN's Pat McAfee about the former NFL punter's "man crush" on Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Smart made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday because ESPN's College GameDay is in town for the Bulldogs' top-15 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.

McAfee asked Smart if the Georgia fans would be mad at the ESPN analyst for his antics on College GameDay before the 2023 SEC Championship Game, but the Bulldogs' coach brought up Lanning in his response instead.

"They all think you got a man crush on Dan Lanning anyway, so," said Smart.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart greets Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning midfield
"Woah, woah, woah. I kind of do. But I also think you're awesome as well," responded McAfee.

As the segment between McAfee and Smart ended, the Georgia coach snuck in one last compliment for his former defensive coordinator and now Ducks coach.

"I love Dan too," said Smart.

Lanning has received praise from McAfee and other media members throughout the season. Most notably, the Oregon coach's use of the movie Gladiator and the saying "Are you not entertained?" to motivate his team went viral. Lanning has shown the ability to motivate his team in different ways, and the movie certainly worked as the Ducks beat the Michigan Wolverines 38-17 on the road.

Lanning's name was in the news after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in October because the Ducks might have found a loophole in the rulebook. Oregon's defense suffered an illegal substitution penalty after defending Ohio State's offense with 12 players.

The five-yard penalty was less important than the time lost during the play, and some credited Lanning for a seemingly genius move. However, the Ducks coach never confirmed that the penalty was intentional.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium
The NCAA later changed the rulebook in response to the Oregon vs. Ohio State game. Now, if the defense commits a substitution penalty in the final two minutes of a half, the team on offense has the ability to reset the clock to the time before the snap.

Most recently, the Oregon coach has reportedly been an intriguing name among NFL executives for potential jobs. Whether or not Lanning has aspirations for the NFL remains to be seen, his team is No. 1 in the country with their goals in front of them.

