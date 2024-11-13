Ducks Digest

Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? 'I'm Really Close With Oregon Coaches'

The Oregon Ducks are recruiting five-star Ohio State Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. The Mater Dei High School wide receiver visited Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks in Eugene and raved about the program. Will the five-star recruit flip to Big Ten rival Oregon? Henry Jr. raved about his relationship with Ducks' coaches.

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are making a serious push for one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

2026 five-star receiver and Ohio State Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. continues to build a strong relationship with the Ducks, who would certainly love to flip him from their new Big Ten rival. The Mater Dei product visited Eugene during Saturday's win over the Maryland Terrapins and told On3 that Oregon is creating "something special."

“The atmosphere was crazy at the Maryland game,” Henry told On3. What keeps taking me back to Oregon is how close I am with the coaches and how they are doing something special there.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams has also played a big part in getting the program to develop a connection with Henry Jr.

“I’m really close with coach Adams,” Henry told On3. “ ... With him and how I love the culture there, my interest in Oregon is really high. Oregon will be one of my official visits.”

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Junior Adams against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Henry Jr. has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023 but with the way he talks about the Ducks, that pledge could become a thing of the past.

Per 247Sports' player rankings, Henry Jr. is the No. 1 receiver in the class and No. 3 player overall. He also received offers from programs like Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami and many more.

Here's a portion of 247's scouting report on Henry Jr. from 247 national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins:

"Henry checks off every box you want to see in a next level receiver," Biggins wrote. "In fact, despite not playing a ‘premium’ position from an NFL Draft standpoint, he’s good enough to warrant consideration as the top overall recruit in the ’26 class, much like Jeremiah Smith was in the class of ’24. At close to 6-6 and 195 pounds, Henry is one of the longest receivers in the ’26 class but has surprisingly agility and lateral quickness."

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws down field against Maryland during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Henry Jr. fips to the Ducks, he'd join at group highlighted by four-star talents like offensive tackle Kodi Greene, defensive linemen Tony Cumberland and Tomuhini Topui, quarterback Jonas Williams, running back Tradarian Bell, defensive lineman Viliami Moala and edge rusher Dutch Horisk. He'd immediately become the highest-rated player for Oregon in the class. 

No. 1 Oregon kicks off against unranked Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Home/Football