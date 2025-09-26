Ducks Digest

NFL Draft Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has lived up to the hype he received coming out of high school as a five-star recruit. The Ducks are 4-0 with Moore starting this season. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has been impressed with Moore.

Cory Pappas

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is catching the attention of the country. Moore is in his first season as starting quarterback for Dan Lanning the Ducks and has looked like the five-star recruit he was coming out of high school in 2023. 

Analyst Todd McShay had some strong praise for Moore on his show The McShay Show this week. 

Todd McShay on Dante Moore: "Best Pure Passer in the Country”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Todd McShay has liked what he has seen out of Dante Moore this season and believes he is “the best passer of the football in all of college football.”

“Dante Moore of Oregon is the best passer of the football in all of college football. He’s what the NFL is looking for,” McShay said. “I don’t want to jump in headfirst and be like ‘I’m all in on this guy,’ but I’m all in on this guy.”

McShay did note that Oregon’s opponents this season; the Montana State Bobcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Northwestern Wildcats, and Oregon State Beavers are not top competition. The nation will learn more about Moore when they play the No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on the road this week.

“Montana State, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, Oregon State. None of them are good,” McShay said. “I’m saying this before Penn State this weekend in a White Out, night game, Happy Valley, all of it. It may not go perfectly.”

McShay first made a name for himself nearly 20 years ago by scouting college football players in lead up to the NFL Draft. While he points out the weak completion Moore has faced, Moore still passes the eye test. He compares him to a few different NFL quarterbacks in the league right now. 

“When you see it and you know it, it’s just there. His ability to drive the ball down the field. He’s just a smooth criminal throwing the ball,” McShay said. “He’s got some parts of Jordan Love. He’s got some aspects of CJ Stroud at his best. He’s got some Baker Mayfield to him…He’s just the best pure passer in the country.”

Dante Moore’s 2025 Season

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023 before signing with the UCLA Bruins. Moore had a rough freshman season with the Bruins and ended up transferring to Oregon prior to the 2024 season. 

Moore sat behind veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel last season and came back in 2025 for the chance to start. He has been all that Oregon could have asked for through four games. 

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to the song “Shout” during a timeout at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Oregon’s 4-0 start, Moore has thrown for 962 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception. If he keeps this up, he will be in the running for the Heisman trophy. 

Moore will have by far his biggest test as a starting quarterback when Oregon goes on the road to play Penn State on Saturday, Sep 27. 

