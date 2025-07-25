Ducks Digest

Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns' Franchise Quarterback?

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are the two rookies in the Browns quarterback room. Can the former Oregon Ducks star climb the depth chart this training camp and eventually become the franchise quarterback in Cleveland?

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback wasn’t the only rookie quarterback in the Browns quarterback room for long as just two rounds later, the Browns selected Shedeur Sanders. 

If Gabriel were to start this season, he would be the third former Oregon Duck to be a current starting quarterback for an NFL team, joining Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers and Bo Nix with the Denver Broncos.

Are Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders the Future in Cleveland?

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are two of the five quarterbacks in the Browns quarterback room along with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. Could one of these rookies end up being the franchise quarterback in Cleveland?

On ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo outlined the dream scenario for the Browns.

“I’m hoping Shedeur puts the fear of god into this team about drafting a quarterback next year. Would it be nice to get two first round picks, non-quarterback?” Rizzo said. “My dream scenario is somehow Sanders comes on and looks like a franchise starting quarterback in the NFL and we don’t have to go get a quarterback in next year’s draft. I can use those two picks on some really good players.”

If Sanders or Gabriel perform well in their rookie season, the urgency won’t be there for the Browns to eye a quarterback early next year’s NFL Draft. The Browns currently have two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft; their own and the pick they received from the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

The Jaguars traded their 2026 first round pick to the Browns in order to move up from No. 5 overall to No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft so they could take Travis Hunter. 

Projected Top Quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft Class

Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning during his first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few of the top names to keep an eye out for in the 2026 draft class are Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, LSU Tigers quarterbacks Garret Nussmeier, and Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik. According to NFL Draft Buzz, these are the top three ranked quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class, with Manning at No. 1, Nussmeier at No. 2, and Klubnik at No. 3.

If the Browns struggle again in 2025 like they did in 2024 and neither Gabriel or Sanders look to be ready to take over, it would not be a shock at all to see them roll the dice with another quarterback in the draft. Although this time, there would be a good chance it would be with one of those first round picks instead of a later round selection like their Gabriel and Sanders picks. 

The Browns hope that one of these rookies look like the real deal so they don’t have to keep searching for a long term solution at the position.  

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

