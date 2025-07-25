Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns' Franchise Quarterback?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback wasn’t the only rookie quarterback in the Browns quarterback room for long as just two rounds later, the Browns selected Shedeur Sanders.
If Gabriel were to start this season, he would be the third former Oregon Duck to be a current starting quarterback for an NFL team, joining Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers and Bo Nix with the Denver Broncos.
Are Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders the Future in Cleveland?
Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are two of the five quarterbacks in the Browns quarterback room along with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. Could one of these rookies end up being the franchise quarterback in Cleveland?
On ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo outlined the dream scenario for the Browns.
“I’m hoping Shedeur puts the fear of god into this team about drafting a quarterback next year. Would it be nice to get two first round picks, non-quarterback?” Rizzo said. “My dream scenario is somehow Sanders comes on and looks like a franchise starting quarterback in the NFL and we don’t have to go get a quarterback in next year’s draft. I can use those two picks on some really good players.”
If Sanders or Gabriel perform well in their rookie season, the urgency won’t be there for the Browns to eye a quarterback early next year’s NFL Draft. The Browns currently have two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft; their own and the pick they received from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars traded their 2026 first round pick to the Browns in order to move up from No. 5 overall to No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft so they could take Travis Hunter.
Projected Top Quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft Class
A few of the top names to keep an eye out for in the 2026 draft class are Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, LSU Tigers quarterbacks Garret Nussmeier, and Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik. According to NFL Draft Buzz, these are the top three ranked quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class, with Manning at No. 1, Nussmeier at No. 2, and Klubnik at No. 3.
If the Browns struggle again in 2025 like they did in 2024 and neither Gabriel or Sanders look to be ready to take over, it would not be a shock at all to see them roll the dice with another quarterback in the draft. Although this time, there would be a good chance it would be with one of those first round picks instead of a later round selection like their Gabriel and Sanders picks.
The Browns hope that one of these rookies look like the real deal so they don’t have to keep searching for a long term solution at the position.