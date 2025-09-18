Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Receives Updated Quarterback Ranking
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are off to a hot start, winning their first Big Ten conference game with a 3-0 overall record. The Ducks have been showing up in all aspects, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning is leading a dominant program.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was named the starter ahead of week 1 and has been proving why that was the right decision. Despite Moore’s success this season, he dropped in an updated quarterback ranking by CBS Sports.
Where Moore Stands In Quarterback Rankings
The quarterback rankings list the top 50 quarterbacks in college football and are based on weekly reactions. The Oregon Ducks are coming off a win against the Northwestern Wildcats, 34-14.
Despite leading the offense to a 3-0 start, CBS Sports dropped Moore to No. 24 in the updated rankings. Moore was recently No. 15, falling nine spots following his week 3 performance. Was Moore’s performance against Northwestern worthy of him falling out of the top 15?
Moore’s Performance vs. Northwestern
One of the most notable aspects of the week 3 matchup against Northwestern was the kickoff time. The game was held in Illinois, with an 11 a.m. start time locally (CT), which was a 9 a.m. PT kickoff. With that, it was an early morning for the Oregon Ducks, and while the team won, it was a slower start than the other two games.
It took until under one minute remaining in the first half for Moore to throw a touchdown, which was for 24 yards to tight end Kenyon Sadiq. By the second half, the Ducks were back to being the dominant team they’ve been, winning the game 34-14.
Moore finished the game going 16-of-20 for 128 yards and threw one touchdown. He did throw his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter. It was caught by Northwestern senior linebacker Mac Uihlein, who has two interceptions this season.
“We had a couple three-and-outs, or just, you know, not being able to convert on a drive. But overall, it’s just a little adversity, and coach Lanning loves to see how, you know, I just face adversity and love that adversity hit today,” Moore said while speaking to the media after the game. “We’re going to better our mistakes. And that’s the biggest thing from learning.”
While Moore did throw his first interception, he only missed four pass attempts, which is an overall success. Seeing how Moore bounced back from the interception is what counts, and he has another chance to have a big performance in week 4 against in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers.
Moore’s Performance This Season
Moore has been proving his accuracy, with a 78.1 completion percentage through the first three games of the season. He has gone 50-of-64 for 657 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also rushed the ball for 34 yards.
Moore has yet to be sacked this season, and credit does go to Oregon’s offensive line for providing strong protection. Ahead of this season, Moore sat on the bench for one year behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel. While it gave Moore a chance to learn, it also meant he had not played since starting just a couple of games with the UCLA Bruins in 2023.
The offensive line and the talent around Moore have helped him grow as a player and given him time to make plays. There is still a long season ahead, but the Oregon Ducks have a strong, explosive offense as the team pushes for a College Football Playoff appearance.
The Oregon Ducks will next face the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.