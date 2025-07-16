Oregon Ducks Defense Returning Best Linebacker In Big Ten?
The Oregon Ducks had a stellar 2024 regular season, looking to not only run it back in 2025 but also make a deeper playoff push. One of the reasons that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks can have another top-tier season is because of returning linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
Pro Football Focus ranked the highest graded linebackers returning in the Big Ten conference, with Boettcher at No. 1 with a 89.8 rating. Not only is he the No. 1 linebacker in the conference, but he is also ranked No. 4 in the nation at his position.
Boettcher joined the Ducks in 2022 as a walk-on and has since progressed each season. 2024 has been Boettcher’s best year yet, leading the team in tackles. He finished the season with 94 combined tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.
In 2024, the Oregon Ducks had an undefeated regular season, losing the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes went on to win the College Football National Championship, and Lanning and the Ducks are preparing to redeem themselves this year.
Boettcher chose to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft, choosing to spend another season with the Ducks. Boettcher has played both football and baseball with the Ducks, but chose not to play baseball in the spring, instead focusing on Lanning’s program.
“I love my Ducks, I love my hometown, and you know, if I had another year of eligibility and didn’t use it, I feel like I’d regret it down the road,” Boettcher said in the spring. “100 percent football focused right now and just developing myself as a football player.”
Boettcher will not only be returning to the team in 2025, but he is also one of the veteran leaders on the defense. The linebacker will be wearing the “green dot” for the defense, the player on the field with coach-to-player communication in his helmet.
“Having the green dot, I think it’s just another opportunity to help the team win,” Boettcher said. “I just try to be myself. Same leader as I was last year, as I’ll be this year. Maybe I’ll try to be a little more vocal, but I like to lead by example.”
The Oregon Ducks had a tough defensive unit last season. Oregon’s defense allowed an average of just 19.43 points and 32 total touchdowns.
Boettcher returning to the team adds consistency while being able to help the younger players. In addition to Boettcher, edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti are two crucial players returning to the team in 2025.
“If there was an opportunity to have Bryce back, that would be great for him. He certainly deserves it,” Lanning said after the Rose Bowl loss. “He hasn’t played four seasons of football here. I think he deserves that opportunity if it comes his way.”
The Oregon Ducks will face some tough opponents in 2025, including the Penn State Nittany Lions. With Boettcher, Uiagalelei, and Tuioti all returning, the defense should be able to pick up where they left off in 2024.
The Oregon Ducks will kick off the season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30.