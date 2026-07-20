Former Oregon Ducks Defensive Tackle Turns Heads in SEC Preseason Projections

Former Oregon Ducks' defensive lineman Terrance Green is already receiving preseason recognition before he makes his debut with the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. Ahead of the 2026 college football season, Green has been named to The Athletic’s Preseason All-SEC second team.

Oregon defensive lineman Terrance Green celebrates a stop as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Crimson Tide, Green will look to start right away and make an immediate impact for Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s defense. Green faces major expectations with the Ducks as he looks not only to be a critical piece on the Crimson Tide's defensive line, but also to help lead Alabama to its second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide, in their first CFP appearance under DeBoer, defeated the Oklahoma Sooners on the road 34-24 as the No. 9 seed before getting demolished in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl 38-3 to eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Green’s Career With Oregon Ducks

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Terrance Green (99) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Green played three seasons under former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and he looks to bring the skills that he developed with the Ducks to the Crimson Tide and take on the best the SEC has to offer.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive tackle finished his career with the Ducks recording 22 tackles and one sack. His best season in Eugene was his last in 2025, in which he collected 15 total tackles, including a season-high three in the Ducks' dominating 69-3 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 2.

Green played behind what was considered a defensive line that was filled with current and future NFL talent, including defensive tackles Jordon Riley, Brandon Dorlus, Derrick Harmon, Jamaree Caldwell, A’Mauri Washington, and Bear Alexander.

Oregon’s Defensive Line Entering 2026 Season

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' defense faces high expectations entering the 2026 season. Oregon has expectations to reach the College Football Playoff and contend for a national title, and the Ducks' defensive performance will be a key factor in Oregon reaching that never-before-seen milestone in the history of their football program.

Chris Hampton steps in as the Ducks' new defensive coordinator following Lupoi’s departure to become the coach of the California Golden Bears, and the performance of Oregon's defensive line with key returners entering the season will be interesting to watch throughout the year.

In addition to the return of defensive tackles A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, the Ducks also return Aydin Breland and Matthew Johnson, along with the arrival of North Carolina Tar Heels transfer D’Antre Robinson.

During his time with the Florida Gators and the Tar Heels, Robinson recorded a total of 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. The main focus, however, will be on Washington and Alexander as the leaders of the Ducks' defensive line.

Last season with the Ducks, Washington and Alexander recorded 83 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. Now entering this season, the duo of Washington and Alexander on the Ducks' defensive line looks to be the top leaders on Oregon’s defense.

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