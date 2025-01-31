Ducks Digest

Oregon Duck Highest NIL Valuations: Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore

The Oregon Ducks are among the teams with the highest name, image, and likeness valuations of players in the whole country. Which Ducks have the highest valuations heading into 2025? Oregon wide receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore are expected to earn the most in NIL.

Cory Pappas

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates a big catch during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates a big catch during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have numerous players towards the top of the On3's NIL Valuation list heading into the 2025 season.

Which returning Oregon Duck has the highest valuation, and what about the incoming recruits and transfers?

Evan Stewart, Oregon’s Highest NIL Valuation

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The highest NIL valuation for an Oregon Duck is wide receiver Evan Stewart, whose valuation is at $1.1 million. Stewart has over 2.4 million followers across his social media platforms of Instagram, TikTok, and X. His first two seasons of college were spent at Texas A&M before he transferred to Oregon prior to the 2024 season. 

Stewart was the third leading receiver for the Ducks in 2024 with 613 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns He is in line to be the Ducks No. 1 wide receiver in 2025 due to Oregon’s top two targets, wide receiver Tez Johnson and wide receiver Traeshon Holden, entering the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Dante Moore's NIL Potential

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the second half against the
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Quarterback Dante Moore’s current NIL valuation is a $341 thousand. Moore may have the highest ceiling when it comes to potential NIL earnings for the 2025 season. Being a quarterback gives a player a major boost, especially when they are the starting quarterback for a prominent team. Ducks starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel last season had an NIL valuation of $1.9 million. 

11 of the top 12 college football players with the highest NIL valuations are quarterbacks. The only one that isn’t is Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is third on the list with a valuation of $4.0 million. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has the highest valuation of any player in college sports of $6.6 million.

If Moore leads the Ducks to a successful season, his number of $341 thousand will skyrocket up.

Highest NIL Valuations Among Incoming Ducks

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Emmanuel Pregnon (76) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool
Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Emmanuel Pregnon (76) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The highest NIL valuation for a player the Ducks landed in the transfer portal this offseason was interior offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon, an incoming 5th year transfer that previously was at USC and Wyoming, has an NIL valuation of $857 thousand. 

As for the highest NIL valuation for an incoming Oregon recruit, that would be five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore at $600 thousand. Right below Moore are a couple other Ducks recruits. Five-star safety Trey McNutt has a valuation of $597 thousand. Four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is behind McNutt with a valuation of $558 thousand. 

Moore, McNutt and Smith Jr. are ranked No. 22, No. 23, and No. 25 respectively, in NIL valuations for high school players. 

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

