Oregon Duck Highest NIL Valuations: Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore
The Oregon Ducks have numerous players towards the top of the On3's NIL Valuation list heading into the 2025 season.
Which returning Oregon Duck has the highest valuation, and what about the incoming recruits and transfers?
Evan Stewart, Oregon’s Highest NIL Valuation
The highest NIL valuation for an Oregon Duck is wide receiver Evan Stewart, whose valuation is at $1.1 million. Stewart has over 2.4 million followers across his social media platforms of Instagram, TikTok, and X. His first two seasons of college were spent at Texas A&M before he transferred to Oregon prior to the 2024 season.
Stewart was the third leading receiver for the Ducks in 2024 with 613 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns He is in line to be the Ducks No. 1 wide receiver in 2025 due to Oregon’s top two targets, wide receiver Tez Johnson and wide receiver Traeshon Holden, entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dante Moore's NIL Potential
Quarterback Dante Moore’s current NIL valuation is a $341 thousand. Moore may have the highest ceiling when it comes to potential NIL earnings for the 2025 season. Being a quarterback gives a player a major boost, especially when they are the starting quarterback for a prominent team. Ducks starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel last season had an NIL valuation of $1.9 million.
11 of the top 12 college football players with the highest NIL valuations are quarterbacks. The only one that isn’t is Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is third on the list with a valuation of $4.0 million. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has the highest valuation of any player in college sports of $6.6 million.
If Moore leads the Ducks to a successful season, his number of $341 thousand will skyrocket up.
Highest NIL Valuations Among Incoming Ducks
The highest NIL valuation for a player the Ducks landed in the transfer portal this offseason was interior offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon, an incoming 5th year transfer that previously was at USC and Wyoming, has an NIL valuation of $857 thousand.
As for the highest NIL valuation for an incoming Oregon recruit, that would be five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore at $600 thousand. Right below Moore are a couple other Ducks recruits. Five-star safety Trey McNutt has a valuation of $597 thousand. Four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is behind McNutt with a valuation of $558 thousand.
Moore, McNutt and Smith Jr. are ranked No. 22, No. 23, and No. 25 respectively, in NIL valuations for high school players.
