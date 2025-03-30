Oregon Ducks' Derrick Harmon Rising Up NFL Draft Boards After Pro Day
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best defensive fronts in the country this past season, and anchoring the defensive line was Oregon's star defensive tackle, Derrick Harmon. The Ducks got stellar production from Harmon in his lone season in Eugene, racking up career-highs in tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles
Harmon is looking to become the first Oregon defensive tackle to be drafted in the first round since Haloti Ngata went 12th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens.
Field Yates of ESPN released his latest NFL draft prospect rankings and featured Harmon as the No. 25 player in the class. Harmon is the No. 2 defensive tackle, behind Michigan's Mason Graham.
"Harmon was at Oregon for only one season (after two years at Michigan State), but he made a significant mark in his time as a Duck with more pressures than any other defensive tackle in the FBS (35). Harmon has very good 34⅜-inch arm length and the strength to overwhelm blockers in the run game," Yates said.
Yates added that Harmon's motor stands out among his traits.
"He can rock pass protectors backward to collapse the pocket and stuff runners with effortless strength. Another trait that is hard to quantify but you know it when you see it: Harmon doesn't take plays off. His motor runs nonstop. Harmon was excellent in two matchups against Ohio State this past season, with six total pressures and a forced fumble," Yates said.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said that Harmon will instantly impact any team he is drafted to.
"Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins," Zierlein said.
MORE: Bo Nix Ranked: Worst NFL Starting Quarterback To Elite Tier?
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Adds Visits Before Oregon or Georgia Commitment
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Awaiting Decision From 5-Star Recruit Brayden Buries
As for where Harmon is projected to go in the draft, the consensus is somewhere in the mid-to-late first round. According to ESPN's Matt Miller and hiis latest mock draft, Harmon gets picked up by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th pick in the first round. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Harmon getting selected in the first round of his latest mock draft as well, but has him going to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick.
Joining Harmon on Yates' top 50 prospect list is Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. Yates slotted Conerly at No. 31 on his rankings.
"Conerly had an incredible final season at Oregon, allowing just one sack and seven total pressures over 486 pass-blocking reps. He has great timing and placement on his punches in pass protection, though he lacks elite foot quickness. During his biggest test of last season -- facing Carter and Penn State-- he was excellent," Yates said.