Oregon Ducks CB Dontae Manning Reveals Team's Mindset: 'Went to See the Doctor'
Oregon Ducks cornerback Dontae Manning is playing his senior season in Eugene, and he has emerged as a leader on the team’s defense. After practice on Sept. 3, Manning spoke to reporters about preparing for a tough Boise State opponent after a disappointing performance against the Idaho Vandals on Aug. 31.
“We went to go see the doctor,” said Manning. “We’re just ready to go out and perform and let the world know what we’ve been working on.”
Led by Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, Manning and the defense held the Idaho offense to a 17 percent conversion rate on third downs, allowing two touchdowns. The Ducks defense allowed 49 rushing yards totaled four sacks with one forced fumble.
In the secondary, Ducks defensive backs Brandon Johnson and Nikko Reed each came away with an interception. However, the team and coaches feel as though they have many areas to improve, including Manning.
“Being able to communicate, solid through. Making sure that we all got the call and able to play the same call. Just being able to tackle, and make sure we’re around the ball,” said Manning.
To open the 2024 season, the Ducks defense rotated at many positions to give snaps to the talented depth on the roster. Manning is fully bought in to the idea of sharing snaps and getting guys on the field.
“Just making sure that everyone can get their rhythm in the game,” Manning said. “Making sure that nobody’s too late in the game to find their rhythm. Just making sure everybody’s juiced up and got the blood flowing.”
Lanning and his staff have often taught their players that they are playing themselves each week, no matter the opponent. The program titled their cinematic recaps “Ducks Vs. Them,” a nod to Lanning’s mindset.
Still, the Ducks have scouted their upcoming opponent Boise State. Manning shared some of his thoughts on the opposing team when asked about Broncos' quarterback Maddux Madsen. Madsen notably won the starting job over USC transfer quarterback Malachi Neslon.
Manning said, “He’s able to make those shots, and when it’s a fake, he’s able to carry those fakes out real nice. He can rally the team, so the team is behind him.”
Manning and the Ducks defense will look to slow down Madsen and the Boise State offense on Saturday, Sept. 7 in week two.
