How Oregon Ducks' Downfield Blocking Shows Dan Lanning's Winning Culture
EUGENE – The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are off and running to start the 2025 season. While a new generation of Oregon players is proving they’re ready to take on big roles this season, it’s been the squad’s attention to detail that’s allowed them to dominate early.
The commitment by the Ducks’ running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to blocking has allowed the program to excel in the first two games.
Willing To Do The Dirty Work
Oregon scored a combined 128 points in its first two games against the Montana State Bobcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. While quarterback Dante Moore’s efficient play and loaded receiver and running back rooms have been important factors, the Ducks’ blocking has allowed guys to get open.
“It speaks volumes of our players, and it speaks volumes of Ross (Douglas) and his ability to communicate, coach (Will) Stein and that offensive staff, like it's a group that works together. It's a team sport,” Dan Lanning said. “And to have that many threats that can be dangerous on the perimeter and block really hard, that's something I think you'll continue to see from our guys. That gives us a chance to be really good."
During one scoring play in the first quarter against the Cowboys, tight end Kenyon Sadiq blocked a defender to allow running back Dierre Hill Jr. to find the end zone uncovered.
Sadiq is a player that a lot of people were talking about entering the season, predicting him to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While Sadiq has secured some highlight catches, he’s set an example for the rest of the offense with his blocking skills.
“That’s why we’re springing so many big runs. It’s not because the front line’s doing amazing,” running back Jayden Limar said. “They’re doing amazing, but the big runs happen because people are blocking on the perimeter and downfield for us.”
Lanning’s star tight end isn’t the only one who’s allowed his teammates to get open with his physical play. Running back Noah Whittington and several wide receivers have also had some crucial blocks.
“We got a lot of talented guys on this roster. Just doing my job, whether that’s blocking or if that’s in the pass game, making a big play or even like just running off for somebody to get open,” wideout Gary Bryant Jr. said. “Whatever I got to do, man, I’m full-fledged into it.”
Freshmen Get In On The Action
In week 1, five-star freshman Dakorien Moore had the highest run-blocking grade in the nation for a wide receiver.
On a 14-yard touchdown reception by Bryant, Moore had a pancake block in the end zone which gained traction online.
“Not only is he electric with the ball in his hands, but he’s electric without the ball in his hands,” Oregon wideout Malik Benson said about Moore. “Now, once people see that on film, they’ll know he’s not just a pass-catching receiver. He can do it all. That’s a young guy doing that. If everyone’s doing that, then we’re going to be a scary group to go against.”
The commitment to blocking across the board, even by true freshmen, is an example of the culture the Ducks are building. Lanning’s players are willing to do what it takes to win, even if it means they’re not necessarily the ones on the receiving end of a big offensive play.