What We Learned at Broncos Training Camp: Offense Is Finally Catching Up to Defense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Payton wasn’t around on Saturday to give me a tour of the Broncos’ new training facility , but he had a good excuse for that.

Denver’s coach was in Canton, Ohio to present Drew Brees for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame . Payton left his team in good hands, with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph running the show for Saturday’s scrimmage-like practice.

Before departing, Payton joked with reporters that he wouldn’t be missed because there’s a ton of experience and talent on his coaching staff. In fact, Joseph isn’t new to being the boss in Denver, having served as the team’s head coach in 2017 and ’18. Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was the interim head coach for the Saints for the final eight games in ’24.

Plus, hot-shot offensive coordinator Davis Webb is well on his way to landing a head-coaching gig. He nearly left Denver this past coaching cycle, but Payton convinced him to stop taking interviews after handing him offensive play-calling duties this season.

Payton can afford to miss a few days and have less control because, once again, he’s leading a perennial playoff contender, just like he did for so many years in New Orleans with Brees. Denver has come a long way since Payton took over a five-win team in 2023. The Broncos were 8–9 in Payton’s first season, followed with a one-and-done playoff appearance in ’24 and advanced to the AFC title game last season. They’re now legitimately Super Bowl contenders, and have looked the part this summer.

For a few years, Joseph’s dominant defense appeared to be the top unit in Denver, but Payton’s—and Webb’s—offense has evened the playing field. Joseph’s defense gave up a few explosive plays to quarterback Bo Nix during Saturday’s practice, prompting the defensive coordinator to say about the third-year signal-caller: “Bo has been accurate and moving well … but his deep ball touch has been really off the charts this training camp.”

Nix is playing faster and incorporating all of his wide receivers, which could have four to five impactful playmakers, led by offseason prize Jaylen Waddle, as well as Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Bryant (more on him later).

“Our receiver pool group is deep and it’s all shapes and sizes,” Joseph said. “They all can make plays.”

The Broncos have been a tough out the past few seasons due to the stout defense. However, this now appears to be a complete team with an ascending offense that’s aiming to light up the scoreboard in 2026.

Here’s what else I learned on my visit with the Broncos. …

J.K. Dobbins not taking anything for granted

The Broncos are also deep at running back, but Dobbins is still expected to be the lead option despite the team adding Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of this year’s draft and having RJ Harvey, last year’s second-round pick.

Denver could have moved on from Dobbins in free agency this past offseason, but not having him available for the final two months last season due to a foot injury made many realize his importance on and off the field. It was one of the rare times that Dobbins’s extensive injury history didn’t cost him money and opportunities, with the Broncos still handing him a two-year, $16 million contract extension.

J.K. Dobbins seems to have found a home in Denver and hopes to maintain his hold on the lead running back spot with a healthy season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins made an immediate impact as a rookie for the Ravens in 2020, but didn’t play much the following three years due to significant injuries, including a torn ACL before his second season started and a torn Achilles in the ’23 season opener. After seeing a quiet free-agency market, Dobbins proved the Chargers right for giving him a shot in ’24, but he again dealt with injuries.

However, Dobbins has now found a home in Denver and he’s not taking anything for granted. He told me after practice on Saturday that he never hesitates to tell others about his comeback stories and how he remains optimistic during adversity.

“I love football,” Dobbins told Sports Illustrated. “So being able to come back. I’m going to come back better each time. People wonder how, but it’s because the lord helps me with that. The injuries that I’ve had, yes, they are unfortunate. People like to bring up injury prone. They can say that. I don’t care.

“I like to tell people like, ‘Check out my story if you’re down and out. Don’t give up.’”

Webb settling in as Broncos’ play-caller

It said plenty that Payton, one of the league’s best offensive minds, gave up play-calling duties to Webb, the former Texas Tech standout and backup NFL quarterback. But Dobbins didn’t need Payton’s endorsement to know Webb was an emerging coach.

“Davis Webb is a genius,” Dobbins said. “He’s very smart and I love that he’s our offensive coordinator. We got his back … Sean Payton, who’s my favorite head coach, knows what he’s doing. Sean Payton is a genius too, so we’re going to trust his decision, and we trust in Webb.”

I’m in Denver but Sean Payton isn’t. He’s in Canton to present Drew Brees for his Hall of Fame induction.



Vance Joseph running the show today for Broncos camp practice 🐴 pic.twitter.com/mo7J0MZiE6 — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) August 8, 2026

On Saturday, Webb mentioned that he and Payton haven’t decided yet where he’s going to call plays from on game days. But Webb did say he prefers to be on the field rather than up in a booth.

“I didn’t play much in my NFL career,” said Webb, who only played in two games in six seasons with the Giants, Jets and Bills. “I saw a lot from that point of view [on the sideline], but still talking with Sean about it.”

Pat Bryant continues to have a strong camp

I kept a close eye on Bryant, the second-year wideout, because his teammates and local reporters have raved about him this summer.

The Illinois product didn’t disappoint after making a handful of highlight catches, including an elite grab between multiple defenders in the corner of the right end zone. It was also an impressive throw by Nix, who lobbed it to his 6'2", 204-pound playmaker.

Bryant, the 2025 third-round pick, is making a strong case to be the No. 3 wideout behind Waddle and Sutton.

“Paddy Ice has had some really, really good practices,” Webb said. “I think Pat is very, very savvy. He’s smart. When he catches the ball, his feet are in the ground. These were things we were attracted to when he was coming out of Illinois. It’s really, really cool to see him take another jump this early in Year 2.”

One more thing I learned …

For a second, I thought I was back in Las Vegas with it being 95 degrees for Broncos practice on Saturday. But, luckily, the team’s new setup has plenty of shady spots for the media to observe from.

And there was Snickers ice cream in the media center, which was a nice surprise.