Oregon Ducks Early Betting Odds: Big Favorites vs. Purdue Boilermakers
After a thrilling 32-31 win over No. 4 Ohio State at Autzen Stadium, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks are rolling into their matchup vs. Purdue on Friday night.
According to oddsmakers at ESPN BET, the Ducks are favored by 28 points for their game in West Lafayette. It appears to be the biggest spread among Power 4 conferences throughout the week eight slate.
After a relatively slow start to the season, Oregon is now sitting at 6-0 to start the season and owns impressive wins over Ohio State, Michigan State, and No. 15 Boise State. As the Ducks continue to get deeper in their schedule, the more grueling the matchups get. Although Oregon is heading to Purdue with favorable odds, the Ducks cannot look past the Boilermakers on a Friday night game.
After the Purdue game, the Ducks will be taking on back-to-back ranked opponents in Illinois and Michigan. It is imperative for Oregon that they don't overlook Purdue in what could potentially be a trap game for the Ducks.
Another sportsbook, FanDuel, is a little bit more friendlier to the Boilermakers as they currently have a -27.5 line in favor of Oregon.
It will be a good test for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team as they play on a short week, preparing in six days instead of the usual seven. Purdue also isn't a stranger to playing as the massive underdog.
Back in 2018, the Boilermakers hosted No. 2 Ohio State on a Saturday night that was one for the ages. Purdue would upset the Buckeyes in stunning fashion, beating them by nearly 30 points in their 49-20 win.
However, this season hasn't been friendly to Purdue head coach Ryan Walters and his squad. The Boilermakers opened their season with a 49-0 win over FCS opponent Indiana State. They would rattle off five consecutive losses, dropping their record to 1-5 coming into their Friday night game.
Purdue came close picking up their second win of the season last week vs. No. 23 Illinois, but they fell short in overtime, losing 50-49. It was the Boilermakers best game offensively since their season-opening win. Purdue's starting quarterback Hudson Card didn't play in the close loss, but backup Ryan Browne filled in admirably, as he inspired the Boilermakers offense and nearly led them to win against a ranked opponent on the road.
It is unknown who is starting for Purdue at quarterback, but if the Ducks defense played as well as they did in their win over OSU, then they should have nothing to worry about.
The Ducks will be playing under the lights at 5 p.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium, and the game will be televised on Fox.
