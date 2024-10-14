Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Early Betting Odds: Big Favorites vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks will face Purdue on Friday night after an emotional home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks have favorable odds against the Boilermakers according to oddsmakers.

The Duck rallies the crowd in the late seconds of the game as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
The Duck rallies the crowd in the late seconds of the game as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a thrilling 32-31 win over No. 4 Ohio State at Autzen Stadium, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks are rolling into their matchup vs. Purdue on Friday night.

According to oddsmakers at ESPN BET, the Ducks are favored by 28 points for their game in West Lafayette. It appears to be the biggest spread among Power 4 conferences throughout the week eight slate.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James celebrate a touchdown by Gabriel as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a relatively slow start to the season, Oregon is now sitting at 6-0 to start the season and owns impressive wins over Ohio State, Michigan State, and No. 15 Boise State. As the Ducks continue to get deeper in their schedule, the more grueling the matchups get. Although Oregon is heading to Purdue with favorable odds, the Ducks cannot look past the Boilermakers on a Friday night game.

After the Purdue game, the Ducks will be taking on back-to-back ranked opponents in Illinois and Michigan. It is imperative for Oregon that they don't overlook Purdue in what could potentially be a trap game for the Ducks.

Another sportsbook, FanDuel, is a little bit more friendlier to the Boilermakers as they currently have a -27.5 line in favor of Oregon.

It will be a good test for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team as they play on a short week, preparing in six days instead of the usual seven. Purdue also isn't a stranger to playing as the massive underdog.

Back in 2018, the Boilermakers hosted No. 2 Ohio State on a Saturday night that was one for the ages. Purdue would upset the Buckeyes in stunning fashion, beating them by nearly 30 points in their 49-20 win.

Purdue quarterback David Blough rolls out to pass while chased by Dre Mont Jones of Ohio State Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue upset the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes 49-20. Laf Osu At Purdue Purdue quarterback David Blough rolls out to pass while chased by DreMont Jones of Ohio State Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue upset the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes 49-20. / John Terhune/Journal & Courier

However, this season hasn't been friendly to Purdue head coach Ryan Walters and his squad. The Boilermakers opened their season with a 49-0 win over FCS opponent Indiana State. They would rattle off five consecutive losses, dropping their record to 1-5 coming into their Friday night game.

Purdue came close picking up their second win of the season last week vs. No. 23 Illinois, but they fell short in overtime, losing 50-49. It was the Boilermakers best game offensively since their season-opening win. Purdue's starting quarterback Hudson Card didn't play in the close loss, but backup Ryan Browne filled in admirably, as he inspired the Boilermakers offense and nearly led them to win against a ranked opponent on the road.

It is unknown who is starting for Purdue at quarterback, but if the Ducks defense played as well as they did in their win over OSU, then they should have nothing to worry about.

The Ducks will be playing under the lights at 5 p.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium, and the game will be televised on Fox.

