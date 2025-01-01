Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Impressive Attendance vs. Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl
PASADENA - The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are facing off in the College Football Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl with National Championship hopes on the line.
One of the major storylines of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is how will fans travel? The cost associated with multiple playoff games is massive. For Oregon fans, the Rose Bowl is a much closer trip than Ohio State fans. However, Buckeyes fans travel notoriously well so the question remained... Would it be a home-field advantage for the Ducks in Los Angeles or would the Buckeyes faithful show up?
At kickoff, the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium was about 60 percent Oregon fans and 40 percent Ohio State fans. An impressive feat for the Buckeyes fans who made the long journey.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke with the media ahead of the highly-anticipated rematch. The Ducks got the best of the Buckeyes in a 32-31 victory on Oct. 12 in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are eager to become the first team to beat Ohio State twice in a season since1894, while the Buckeyes desire to avenge the loss to their new Big Ten conference foe.
"We are thrilled to be here today," Lanning said. "I know our players have enjoyed every bit of the experience. We're grateful for the Rose Bowl and the experience they've provided for our team... Growing up as a kid, you remember getting to be part of games like this. This is one we're really thrilled to compete in. Obviously Ohio State's a great team. This will be a fun challenge for our guys."
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel echoed Lanning's sentiment.
“I do. I wouldn't say (I) envision it myself. Now that I'm here, it's crazy. I'm still shocked. But I think at a certain point, there's flashes and memories of watching him do what he did and now being able to go do it for myself, you appreciate that journey,” Gabriel said during the Rose Bowl media day.
Kickoff between Oregon and Ohio State was on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. The Buckeyes got off to a hot offensive start, jumping to a 14-0 start thanks to a 45-yard touchdown from Ohio State quarterback Will Howard to receiver Jeremiah Smith and then a 42-yard touchdown pass to receiver Emeka Egbuka.
With a victory, Oregon would advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals in Arlington, Texas, to pla the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Texas narrowly beat the Arizona State Sun Devils, 39-31 in overtime.
