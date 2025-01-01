Ducks Digest

Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Impressive Attendance vs. Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl

The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in the College Football Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl with National Championship hopes on the line. At kickoff, the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium was about 60 percent Oregon fans and 40 percent Ohio State fans.

Bri Amaranthus

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day does an interview prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day does an interview prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of the major storylines of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is how will fans travel? The cost associated with multiple playoff games is massive. For Oregon fans, the Rose Bowl is a much closer trip than Ohio State fans. However, Buckeyes fans travel notoriously well so the question remained... Would it be a home-field advantage for the Ducks in Los Angeles or would the Buckeyes faithful show up?

At kickoff, the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium was about 60 percent Oregon fans and 40 percent Ohio State fans. An impressive feat for the Buckeyes fans who made the long journey.

Oregon Ducks fans and Ohio State Buckeyes fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena
Oregon Ducks fans and Ohio State Buckeyes fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena / Bri Amaranthus

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke with the media ahead of the highly-anticipated rematch. The Ducks got the best of the Buckeyes in a 32-31 victory on Oct. 12 in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are eager to become the first team to beat Ohio State twice in a season since1894, while the Buckeyes desire to avenge the loss to their new Big Ten conference foe.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We are thrilled to be here today," Lanning said. "I know our players have enjoyed every bit of the experience. We're grateful for the Rose Bowl and the experience they've provided for our team... Growing up as a kid, you remember getting to be part of games like this. This is one we're really thrilled to compete in. Obviously Ohio State's a great team. This will be a fun challenge for our guys."

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press confer
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel echoed Lanning's sentiment.

“I do. I wouldn't say (I) envision it myself. Now that I'm here, it's crazy. I'm still shocked. But I think at a certain point, there's flashes and memories of watching him do what he did and now being able to go do it for myself, you appreciate that journey,” Gabriel said during the Rose Bowl media day.

Kickoff between Oregon and Ohio State was on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. The Buckeyes got off to a hot offensive start, jumping to a 14-0 start thanks to a 45-yard touchdown from Ohio State quarterback Will Howard to receiver Jeremiah Smith and then a 42-yard touchdown pass to receiver Emeka Egbuka.

With a victory, Oregon would advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals in Arlington, Texas, to pla the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Texas narrowly beat the Arizona State Sun Devils, 39-31 in overtime.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

