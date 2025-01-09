Seattle Seahawks To Draft Oregon Ducks Lineman Josh Conerly Jr.? 2025 NFL Draft
The Oregon Ducks dream season ended in an unsettling way, but as is the sport of football in the modern era, there’s little to no time to reflect upon it. For the current staff and players, it’s recruitment season as the Ducks have been active in the transfer portal. Winter workouts will begin shortly as the off-season training program kicks into gear. For a handful of Ducks, the journey to the National Football League is underway.
Left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6’4, 315-pound junior is coming from a banner season where he was fairly dominant after the offensive line struggled as a unit in the first few games. Conerly was named First-Team All-Big-Ten and selected to multiple All-American teams after anchoring Oregon’s Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line. In ESPN analyst Jordan Reid’s mock draft, Conerly was selected 18th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.
“Finding a player who can develop inside at guard and eventually replace Lucas, or who could slot in at tackle right away, should be a priority. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Conerly made a huge leap in his second season as a starter, allowing only one sack and five pressures. He could be Lucas' heir apparent or jump in somewhere else on Seattle's line.” said Reid in his evaluation.
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Replaces Jayden Daniels, Earns Game Ball in Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Enters Transfer Portal: Former 4-Star Recruit
MORE: College Football Analyst Critiques Comparisons of Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Nick Saban
MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Breaks NFL Record, Clinches Playoffs vs. Kansas City
Conerly is a fluid, long, athletic offensive tackle with heavy hands and a great natural ability to stay balanced throughout reps. Conerly has some work to do as a run blocker, but the progress he’s made over his three seasons at Oregon is noteworthy. Conerly is just 21 years old and doesn’t turn 22 until November, which would be midway through his rookie season. His natural tools and age make him an attractive prospect to NFL teams.
An encouraging sign from Conerly Jr is how well he played against elite competition. Against Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State two times, Conerly looked like one of the best players on the field. Specifically, in the Penn State game and the first Ohio State game, Conerly was everything you’d hope to see from a potential first-round pick at offensive tackle. The floor combined with the high upside is what makes Conerly so attractive.
Seattle needs to improve their offensive line to help protect quarterback Geno Smith and distribute the ball to those incredible weapons on the outside at wide receiver. Selecting a player who played in the Pacific Northwest from a proud program in Oregon wouldn’t only be a bonus for the fans and morale, but it’d be a clear upgrade for a developing group. This selection would make all the sense in the world.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Declares For NFL Draft: Thanks Biological, Adopted Family
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Ready To Lead? 'Heisman Finalist' Says Receiver Tez Johnson
MORE: Five-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Visiting Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks 5-Star Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele Entering Transfer Portal