Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Farthest Travel In Big Ten?
The Oregon Ducks will be traveling more than nearly every team in college football next season. According to The Action Network, the Ducks will be traveling a jaw-dropping 8,371 miles during the 2025 regular season.
Only two other teams in all of FBS college football will have more travel; the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors with 14,812 miles traveled and the Stanford Cardinal with 11,762 miles traveled. Stanford starts their season off traveling all the way to Hawaii to play the Rainbow Warriors on the island.
Oregon Ducks, Grueling Big Ten Travel Schedule
Oregon having to travel so far is a direct result of conference realignment and being in the Big Ten. There are only three other teams in the entire Big Ten conference that are anywhere near the Ducks in terms of travel distance; the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans, and UCLA Bruins. Unfortunately for the Ducks, the only road trip to one of these teams will be Washington in the final week of the regular season.
Every other road game will be a long flight for the Ducks. Oregon has five total road games in 2025; at Northwestern, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Iowa, and at Washington.
Life being a west coast team in the Big Ten conference is not easy with this travel schedule. However, football isn’t even the sport that has it the hardest. They only have to play a handful of road games spread out over three months. A sport like basketball has 10 road games in conference play alone and have to travel much more frequently.
UCLA Bruins basketball coach Mick Cronin was very outspoken about the travel schedule for his team last season. Cronin said that his team had “seen the Statue of Liberty twice in three weeks,” showing how crazy the travel schedule can be for a team that plays on the west coast in this conference.
Georgia Bulldogs Staying Close To Home In 2025
When looking at some of the other top national title contenders in college football this upcoming season, it is stunning to see the amount of travel they will do compared to Oregon.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Georgia Bulldogs have the second best odds to win the national championship at +650, trailing only the Texas Longhorns at +600. The Bulldogs will only have to leave the state of Georgia four times all season and play in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. Three of these states border Georgia and the furthest one, Mississippi, isn’t much further either. According to The Action Network, Georgia will be traveling just 940 miles all season.
The Oregon Ducks have national championship odds of +800, which is the fourth best odds on FanDuel.
