Oregon's Most Underrated NFL Draft Prospect

The Oregon Ducks are projected to be well represented in the 2026 NFL Draft, and one of the program’s biggest risers to watch for is wide receiver Malik Benson, who could be selected earlier than expected.

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently spoke about the 2026 draft class, highlighting Benson before the NFL Combine. With Benson's speed, Jeremiah believes he will be a player to watch in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malik Benson's Breakout Performance with Oregon

Benson transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season after spending one year with the Florida State Seminoles. Before Florida State, he spent one year at Alabama and two at Hutchinson Community College.

Although Benson was with Oregon for only one season, he was an impactful player and helped the Ducks reach the College Football Playoff. Benson led the team with 719 receiving yards off 43 receptions. He also scored six touchdown receptions and averaged 16.7 yards per catch.

Benson also proved himself to be an elite special teams player, recording an 85-yard punt return touchdown against the USC Trojans.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His ability to burst off the line and break free from defenders has helped him create big plays for Oregon, and his speed will be a reason teams target him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In addition to his speed, Benson proved he is a player who can step up when his number is called. In November, the Oregon Ducks lost wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. to injuries. The two were playing at a high level before their injuries, and it was worrisome to lose them as the program was pushing for a Playoff appearance.

Daniel Jeremiah said he’s a big fan of Malik Benson out of Oregon…



Easy to see why. Elite, gamebreaking speed, possibly the fastest player in the class behind Brenen Thompson 🦆 pic.twitter.com/KZZEvn9Pq4 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 21, 2026

Benson stepped up, and he was a big reason Oregon’s offense stayed productive. The Ducks closed the regular season with a 26-14 win against the Washington Huskies, in which Benson recorded five receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

In the first round of the playoff, the Ducks faced the James Madison Dukes, and while the team was healthier, Benson still showed up in a big way. He recorded five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown receptions were for over 40 yards, truly showcasing his speed and ability to show up in big moments.

Oregon’s Malik Benson, right, breaks the Southern California coverage on a punt return on his way to a first-half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL Scouting Combine is a Big Opportunity for Malik Benson

Throughout the season, Benson improved his draft stock with his performance, but the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will be a big opportunity for the wide receiver.

The combine will feature four days of on-field workouts, which begin on Thursday, Feb. 26, and will be broadcast on NFL Network. Benson will participate in workouts on Saturday, Feb. 28, with the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs. Oregon running back Noah Whittington will be another Duck featured on the same day.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The 40-yard dash will be a big opportunity for Benson to show his speed compared to the other receivers in the draft. With a strong combine performance, not only can Benson show why teams should select him, but he can boost his overall draft stock.

Benson is just one player to boost their draft stock after spending just a season with Oregon. Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and safety Dillon Thieneman also transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season and have since declared for the NFL Draft. Both hold second-round projections, but could jump into the first round.

The Ducks continue to prove they can develop athletes and put players in a position to pursue an NFL career. Oregon had 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and is once again on pace to be well represented in 2026.

