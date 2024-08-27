How Much NIL Money Built Oregon Ducks Current Football Roster?
How much Name, Image, Likeness dollars have been spent to build the Oregon Ducks current football roster?
According to Grant Hughes of 247 Sports, he's heard the conceivable truth from Troy Dannen who was the former Washington's athletic director and current Nebraska athletic director. Oregon's NIL valuation is around a $23 million budget.
Compared to Big Ten conference foe Ohio State - the Buckeyes' NIL budget is $20 million by reportedly Jake Trotter of ESPN. The Buckeyes are all in on Ryan Day as their head coach. Yet, also has a feel of do-or-die time despite having a record of 56-8 since 2019. The postseason play is where the the questioning of his coaching abilities come in as Day has a 1-3 College Football Playoff record.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's overall record since 2022 is 22-5 and but most recently lost to the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship game. He's still striving for his first touch of the CFP but that is most likely to change in 2024.
Here are the biggest NIL salaries on Oregon's current roster for the upcoming season. These are all On3 valuations according to each player's social media following.
Evan Stewart: $1.3 million
Ajani Cornelius: $626K
Jordan James: $415K
Josh Conerly Jr.: $385K
Dante Moore: $341K
Marcus Harper: $330K
Kam Alexander: $324K
Jeffrey Bassa: $317K
Terrance Ferguson: $307K
Dontae Manning: $305K
Jahlil Florence: $300K
Jordan Burch: $298K
Jurrion Dickey: $292K
Gary Bryant: $291K
Matayo Uiagalelei: $289K
Kobe Savage: $283K
Gatlin Bair: $282K
Jestin Jacobs: $281K
Blake Purchase: $280K
Noah Whittington: $279K
Teitum Tuioti: $278K
Iapani Laloulu: $273K
A'mauri Washington: $272K
Matthew Bedford: $271K
Ja'Maree Caldwell: $271K
"The reality is, find a top-10 team in college football right now that doesn't have great support. Do we have a lot more than everybody else? I think that'd be an exaggeration or we'd never lose. Everyone else right now is focused on our ice cream cone, and if I'm busy looking at theirs, that means mine's melting."- Dan Lanning via ESPN's Adam Rittenburg
"Uncle" Phil Knight, the co-founder and chairman of Nike, is the major reason why this talk of Oregon football having the biggest cash pipeline in college football is even being discussed.
"Is our situation different than other teams in the nation? Absolutely. Is our team's situation different than the premier teams in the nation? Probably not. And that's OK. We want to be in that [group]."- Dan Lanning via ESPN's Adam Rittenburg
Phil Knight's contribution to the program is more heavily on the uniform and gear side of the Oregon athletic department. The donors put a good chunk of the money towards the NIL, more with the football team than any other sports.
