Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination For Football Season Opener: PHOTOS
The Oregon Ducks are synonymous with Nike and uniforms. Electricity is in the air as Oregon begins its first season in the Big Ten conference competing against elite talent like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Ducks start their new era in style. Oregon released it's uniform combination for its first game of the 2024 college football season and it does not disappoint. Below of photos of what the Ducks will be wearing when they take on the Idaho Vandals on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium.
Fans are encouraged to 'Stripe out Autzen' - wearing green or yellow based on your section.
Oregon football released a new 'Generation O' Gang Green uniform combination last month and most Ducks fans are ecstatic.
The predominately green uniforms with yellow details have "gang green" stitched in the collar, paying homage to the "Gang Green" Oregon Ducks of the mid 1990s. Note the Big Ten patch on the front with the fighting Duck logo on the shoulder. The fighting Duck is also on the inside of the green gloves. The glossy green helmet features a yellow O.
The Ducks already released the all-black' "Fly Era" uniforms ahead of the 2024 season.
The helmet features classic white wings. The black jersey has an "O" with wings on the collar reminiscent of past jerseys. The pants, also black, complete an intimidating look.
Oregon's throwback "Mighty Oregon" uniforms honors the 1997 Oregon Ducks. The white uniform features a fighting Duck on the shoulders with apple green lettering and trim.
Always innovative, the 2024 uniform development is unique as it incorporated a player-driven approach. A Uniform Committee was implemented at Oregon, made up of several players who worked alongside longtime football equipment administrator Kenny Farr.
Farr, who joined the Ducks in 2008, has a history of innovative uniform elements, including the heat-reactive color-changing cleats introduced in 2023.
The Uniform Committee is another example of Farr's forward-thinking approach. The committee features players such as Traeshon Holden, Jeffery Bassa,T ez Johnson and Marcus Harper.
“It was great to sit down there in the room with Kenny and see everything he had planned for the year.” said Bassa. “To the little details that he does with what helmet we’re gonna wear, what socks we’re gonna wear with this. It was amazing just to be part of history. I know this is going to be a huge year with the uniforms and stuff like that. I know people are excited.”
The Ducks kick off their 2024 season on Saturday afternoon against the Idaho Vandals in transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel's first game as a Duck. Oregon hopes to extend their nonconference home winning streak to 33 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive.
