Where Oregon vs. Penn State Ranks In Most-Watched College Football Games of 2025
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are 5-1, coming off their first loss of the season against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. Before the game, Oregon was ranked No. 3 in the country after beating the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road.
The matchup between Oregon and Penn State was a highly anticipated game, with ESPN's College GameDay on campus for the weekend. The Ducks walked off with the win in double overtime, and heading into week 7, the matchup is still among the top-10 most-watched games this year.
Most Watched College Football Games
- Texas at Ohio State 16.6 Million
- Georgia at Tennessee 12.6 Million
- Notre Dame at Miami 10.8 Million
- Alabama at Florida State 10.7 Million
- LSU at Clemson 10.45 Million
- Alabama at Georgia 10.42 Million
- Michigan at Oklahoma 9.7 Million
- Oklahoma at Texas 8.7 Million
- Oregon at Penn State 8.5 Million
- Florida at LSU 7.6 Million
In week 5 of the college football season, the Oregon Ducks faced off against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The game was broadcast on NBC and Peacock and reached 8.5 million viewers.
The 8.5 million viewers are combined from both NBC and Peacock, per Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel ratings. Despite the matchup taking place back in week 5, it is still in the top 10 as the No. 9 most-watched game this season, and it was a thrilling matchup.
Oregon Takes Down Penn State
Before kickoff, the game was already deemed a must-watch. The White Out is one of the most hostile environments to play in and is an anticipated event every season. It was also a matchup between two undefeated top-10 teams at the time.
While it was a low-scoring game, entering halftime 3-3, the second half was filled with intense action from both teams. Going into double overtime added to the excitement of the game until Oregon walked off with an upset win.
The Oregon Ducks appeared to be running away with the game in the fourth quarter with a 17-3 lead. That was until the Penn State Nittany Lions scored two unanswered touchdowns and forced overtime.
It was a game defined by the defense, with Oregon preventing Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton from ever gaining momentum. The defense continued to perform at a high level when Oregon won 30-24 in double overtime with a game-winning interception by Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman.
Oregon’s defense also limited Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to completing just 14 passes for 137 yards. Allar finished the game throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
It was a big game for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, as he was facing his toughest opponent yet. Moore showed poise, finishing the game with 248 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards.
Oregon Coming Off First Loss
The Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers, 30-20. With another top-10 match for the Ducks, ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the matchup.
Oregon is looking to bounce back, with its next matchup being another trip to the East Coast, as the Ducks will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is without a Big Ten conference win, and their defense has struggled to prevent explosive plays. Moore and the offense will have the chance to regroup and prove they are still a dominant unit.
While Oregon is no longer undefeated, the Ducks can still push for a College Football Playoff appearance and make a run for a national championship.