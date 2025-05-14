Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruiting Target Anthony Jones Updates Commitment Schedule
The Oregon Ducks lost out on some major recruits, but looking to turn the momentum around in their favor. One recruiting target from the class of 2026 that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are pushing for is five-star EDGE Anthony Jones.
Jones is one of the top prospects from the class of 2026 ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the Nation, the No. 3 edge rusher, and the No. 1 player from Alabama, according to On3. Jones took several unofficial visits in the spring which helped push a couple of programs higher on his list of schools he is interested in.
One program he visited in April was the Oregon Ducks, and with a successful time in Eugene, Jones is considering an official visit with the program. Jones is still lining up his officials, and creating his timeline for his upcoming commitment. Jones talked to On3 about Oregon being a program that is on his radar.
“My visit to Oregon went good. I spent time with the players and the staff. Oregon has a lot of experience on the staff. What put Oregon on my radar was the stuff they have been doing the last few years,” Jones said. “They are putting guys in the league and improving each year.
The Oregon Ducks had an undefeated 2024 regular season, was ranked No. 1, and had a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Despite losing against Ohio State, the Ducks had a successful season, looking to take another step in 2025.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks had 10 players selected, the most in program history, surpassing eight picks in 2024. Oregon had two players selected in the first round for the first time since 2015. It was also the sixth straight year with a player taken in the first round. The in-season success and the ability to get players into the NFL makes Oregon an enticing program.
In addition to Oregon, Jones had a spring visit with the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Michigan Wolverines, and the Texas A&M Aggies. Auburn has remained a top contender for Jones as the in-state school, but Michigan, Oregon, Alabama and LSU are working hard too.
While no commitment date is officially set, Jones is looking to make his decision in the summer, before the season begins. He also revealed distance is not a factor, boosting the likelihood of out-of-state schools such as Oregon.
“Being comfortable, [player] development, the production, my relationship with coaches, the academics, and being somewhere my parents can leave me at where I can grow as a person are things I am looking for,” Jones continued.
The Oregon Ducks missed out on some big players, but have been picking up steam. The Ducks are back in the top five for the recruiting class of 2026, jumping Georgia and Alabama following a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Richard Wesley. The Ducks’ recruiting class is now ranked No. 5 in the Nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten.
Lanning and the Ducks have received just eight commitments, but two are five-stars and four are four-star recruits. Oregon is bringing in big recruits, especially on the defense. In addition to Wesley, the Ducks have received a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, and four-star safety Xavier Lherisse.
Jones would be a big addition to the Ducks' recruiting class and to do so Oregon will need to bring him in for an official visit and build a relationship with him.