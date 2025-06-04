Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Receiver Recruit Calvin Russell Over Miami, Michigan, LSU?
The Oregon Ducks are looking to bolster the future of their already-talented wide receiving corps through the 2026 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Ducks are set to host five-star 2026 receiver Calvin Russell for an official visit this weekend. A product of Northwestern High School in Miami, FL., Russell is the No. 3 wideout in the class, per 247Sports' rankings.
Russell announced on May 29 that he was down to a group of eight finalists that included the Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Syracuse Orange, Florida State Seminoles, North Carolina Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.
Russell also has offers from elite programs like Alabama, USC, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and more.
Russell's mother, Chanivia Broussard, was a star basketball player for the Miami Hurricanes from 2000-2004. She was named an ACC Basketball Legend in 2011 and was inducted into the University of Miami's Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
This familiar connection could make Miami a real threat for Russell. The Hurricanes will reportedly host him for an official visit on the weekend of June 13. He's also taken official visits with Florida (May 16) and LSU (May 30).
Broussard clearly passed down her skills on the hardwood to her son, as Russell also has multiple basketball offers from programs like Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Illinois, Arizona State, Tulane and Florida Atlantic, per 247Sports. He reportedly played on varsity as an eighth grader and averaged 12.8 points per game.
However, it appears that Russell will be taking the football route despite having options at his disposal.
Russell played quarterback at Miami Northwestern in 2022 and 2023 before transitioning to a full-time wide receiver that is now seen as one of the best at his position in the country. It's anyone's guess what kind of heights he can reach if he polishes his game as a pass-catcher even further after only having one full season of receiver-focused reps.
During the 2024 season at Miami Northwestern, Russell had 39 catches for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns.
According to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, Russell is a "good-at-everything athlete" that could be an immediate contributor for a College Football Playoff contender.
"Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone," Ivins wrote. "... Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors."