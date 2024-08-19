Oregon Ducks Film Analysis: Why Is Evan Stewart Among Best In College Football?

#Oregon WR Evan Stewart. 6’0 175.



Fluid route runner that can run the entire tree. Dynamic stop-start ability in & out of breaks + with the ball. Leaping ability to high point 50/50 balls & make contested catches.



38 rec, 514 yards, & 4 TD's in 8 games in '23. UM game +++.