Oregon Ducks Film Analysis: Why Is Evan Stewart Among Best In College Football?
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart is a 6-0, 175-pound transfer from Texas A&M University. The former No. 1-overall wide receiver recruit in the country is poised to be a key contributor to the Ducks' offense in the 2024 season.
Coming off a 2023 season where he racked up 38 receptions, 514 yards, four touchdowns, and 13.5 yards per reception in just eight games of action, Stewart is a player bubbling towards a breakout campaign. He will be a pivotal piece to the puzzle if Oregon can meet their expectations.
His Texas A&M stint didn’t quite go as planned. However, when you have five different quarterbacks and two offensive coordinators throughout two seasons, it can be incredibly difficult to establish any rhythm, timing, & feel for the game.
With a fresh start at Oregon and an established offensive scheme with offensive coordinator Will Stein, Stewart looks to finally consistently produce at the five-star billing he garnered out of high school. Catching passes from the No. 1 transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is sure to help. Gabriel owns a 63.1 completion percentage for a total of 14,865 passing yards with 125 touchdowns against just 26 interceptions.
While Stewart's overall production has been limited for a bevy of reasons, the natural talent and playing ability have been on display on numerous occasions. One of most clear examples was a contested catch for a touchdown in between two defenders against the Auburn Tigers last season.
Another example is a ridiculous catch over an Ole Miss defender where he uses the defender's helmet to help secure the ball as they both fall to the ground. While the highlight plays are top-tier, it’s the snap to snap efficiency you’re really looking for from players of this caliber. The Miami game last season is the contest that best demonstrates that consistency and shows Stewart performing at his best.
Totaling 11 receptions for 142 yards against a Miami Hurricanes secondary that featured multiple NFL draftees, Stewart proved he can dominate. Let’s take an inside look at how he did it and what his strengths are as a player overall.
All-22 Cutup:
Player Strengths:
- Extremely fluid route runner. Runs every route on the tree seamlessly.
- Dynamic start-stop ability. Gets in and out of breaks fast. Equally as explosive with the ball in his hands.
- Great leaping ability that he uses to high point the ball when covered or in 50/50 situations.
- Quarterback-friendly target. Does a great job of understanding when to break off the routes and where to sit in zones.
Overall:
Stewart is a player that has received some first-round NFL Draft projections. Those projections becoming a reality will largely loom on his production from this season. Staying healthy, fighting through contact against press coverage, less wasted movement against the press, and improving yards after the catch are areas where he can improve. If he does so, the sky is the limit for a player with his ability. Those first-round expectations aren’t a pipe dream. Firmly a Day-2 prospect with first-round ability.
