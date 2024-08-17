Film Analysis: What Makes Oregon Football Tight End Terrance Ferguson Special?
Terrance Ferguson is a 6-5, 255-pound senior tight end for the University of Oregon Ducks. Going into his fourth season as a contributor and starter for the Ducks, Ferguson is not only an impact player, but is regarded as a leader by the staff and team.
“The job he has done this offseason, the work that he's put in, the leadership role he provides for that tight end room but for our offense and our team has been amazing,” Coach Dan Lanning said recently.
Ferguson is one of the premier tight end talents in the country. After the 2023 season, he was named first team All-Pac-12 by the league's coaches. During his stellar 2023 campaign, Ferguson registered 42 receptions, 414 yards, six touchdowns, & 9.9 yards per reception. The 42 catches Ferguson racked up was the second most in Oregon football history for a tight end and only one reception short of the single-season tight end record behind Duck legend Ed Dickson.
As the 2024 season nears, Ferguson is on major milestone watch. His 91 career receptions are tied for fourth in Oregon history by a tight end, only 33 from the aforementioned Dickson. With just three touchdown receptions this season, Ferguson can overtake Josh Wilcox for the school record for touchdowns by a tight end.
As a next-level prospect, Ferguson garnered much-deserved NFL buzz after last season. It wouldn’t have been a surprise if he opted to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. It was more of a shock to some pundits and draft analysts that he returned to Oregon for his senior season. Given a healthy 2024 season, the NFL draft hype projects to only increase as this year's tight-end class will be highly touted.
On the field, Ferguson is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses. With surprising athleticism for a player of his size, Ferguson offers alignment and formation versatility for Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein to work with. At times you’ll see him lined up out wide, other times at the traditional Y tight end spot, & infrequently off the ball in an H-Back role. As a blocker, he's very good on the perimeter and solid in line. While moving people consistently is certainly an area for improvement, he is not a minus player in the blocking aspect.
All-22 Film Cut Up:
Play Strengths & Positives:
- Strong hands at the catch point. Contested catch ability and toughness.
- NFL ready frame at 6-5 255. Won’t need to bulk or lose weight in the pre-draft process.
- Can line up anywhere along the formation. Opens up the playbook for play-calling and offers scheme flexibility.
- Does a great job of “finding grass” against zone coverages and being a quarterback-friendly target.
- Acceleration with and without the ball is a strength.
- Consistently impactful reps. Had at least three or more catches in nine games last season.
Overall:
Ferguson is an NFL-ready pass catcher with a great natural frame and athleticism. Natural feel and strong hands are his biggest strengths. While his straight-line speed and in-line blocking could improve, Ferguson projects as a day-two target with a strong profile for the next level.
