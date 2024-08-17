LA Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Updates Former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert’s Injury Status: 'Not Playing This Week'
Oregon Ducks football fans and Los Angeles Chargers fans alike are nervous for the upcoming season as their starting quarterback, Justin Herbert, is still battling a foot injury. However, during practice on Thursday, Herbert was seen without the supportive boot he’d been wearing since his injury.
Chargers’ coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed the former Duck would not see the field during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams in their shared home of Sofi Stadium.
"Justin's not playing this week. Gus isn't going to play, [and] JK. That's three on offense," Harbaugh said during a media availability.
According to Daniel Popper, senior writer for The Athletic, Herbert was spotted walking around the Thursday camp without a boot. He was also seen working out in the weight room without the boot.
Herbert suffered a plantar fascia injury to his right foot on Aug. 1 and has been in the boot for roughly two weeks per doctor recommendation. However, this specific type of injury is known to be unpredictable when it comes to healing and can be reaggravated.
Currently, former North Dakota State Bison Easton Stick will start for the Chargers against the Rams in Herbert’s absence. Stick’s previous performance during preseason game one against the Seattle Seahawks was disappointing, to say the least. Stick was 5-for-13 on passing, with no touchdowns with one interception, and didn’t look the least bit comfortable in the pocket. But Harbaugh once again slating Stick as the starter could mean he’s the Charger’s best bet with Herbert out.
Former TCU Horned Frog Max Duggan and former Texas A&M Aggie Luis Perez are also competing to get a spot with the Chargers at quarterback this season. Duggan went 4-for-7 on passing versus the Seahawks while Perez went 5-for-12. The Chargers didn’t score a single touchdown against Seattle, ending the game in a loss 3 to 16.
One of these quarterbacks needs to prove that they’re a reliable presence to keep the fast-paced Charger’s offense running while Herbert recovers, and they don’t have much time to do so, with only this bout versus the Rams and a game next weekend at the Dallas Cowboys to round out the preseason.
Obviously, it’s not ideal to have Herbert out for the rest of the preseason and get little to no reps. Herbert is a big investment for the Chargers, as they at the time broke the record for highest paid quarterback in the league with Herbert signing a five-year, over $262 million contract extension in July.
Last season, Herbert had a 64.1 QBR rating which was fifth in the league. He ended the 2023 regular season 297-for-456 passing, had 3,134 yards, and 20 touchdowns.
The goal for the Chargers is to have Herbert back on the field by the start of the regular season. The Chargers’ first regular season game is versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sep. 8 at Sofi Stadium.
