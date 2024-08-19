Has Bo Nix Locked Up Starting Quarterback Job For Denver Broncos?
The future is here for the Denver Broncos. Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has solidified himself as the leader in the starting quarterback duel for the Broncos after his first two NFL preseason games.
In his first start against the Green Bay Packers, Nix threw 8-for-9 for 80 yards and a touchdown in the 27-2 victory for the Broncos. He ran for 12 yards and contained a 140.7 passer rating. Nix looked comfortable in his two offensive drives and ended his performance with finding wide receiver Tim Patrick in the end zone on a tough two yard pass off his back foot while being chased down by Green Bay's defensive end Kingsley Enagbare.
The Denver offense seems to move the ball down the field easily when rookie Nix is under center. He has been soaking up everything he possibly can under the tutelage of the offensive-minded head coach Sean Payton.
Payton is not ready to name Nix, who the Broncos drafted with the No. 12-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the starting quarterback yet.
“He’s played well. I’m not announcing any starting quarterback tonight,” Payton said of Nix. “I’ll let you guys know when the time comes. I thought he played well.”
Off the bench, Denver quarterback Jarrett Stidham went 7-for-11 and collected 65 yards with an interception against the Packers. He did barrel his way into the end zone for a nine yard rushing touchdown. Zach Wilson then replaced him as quarterback and was sacked by Green Bay's defensive end Zach Morton for a safety. He did come back the next drive and threw a seven yard touchdown to running back Tyler Badie.
In the first preseason game, Stidham started for the Broncos in the preseason opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, 34-30. He went 4-of-7 for 37 yards and an interception. Nix came in relief going 15-of-21 for 125 yards and threw a one yard touchdown on a quick flat route to Marvin Mims. He also ran for 17 yards and had a passer rating of 102.3. Wilson then took over and dished out 117 passing yards on 10-of-13.
Nix's total stats are something to behold after the first two preseason games. He has thrown 23-for-30 on 205 passing yards and two touchdowns. Nix has also ran for 29 yards and holds a passer rating of 121.5. The Broncos have scored points on six of seven possessions with the former Duck under center this preseason.
He has been the most efficient quarterback on the roster. The best part of what Nix has shown about his game is the fact that he can take care of the ball. He has not turned it over once yet for the Broncos.
It's highly excepted for Payton to soon name Nix the starter in Week 1 for Denver at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8 after a couple of exceptional performances in his first two preseason opportunities in the NFL. Stidham and Wilson look to be fighting for the backup quarterback spot in the final preseason game for the Broncos that will come against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 25.
