Oregon Ducks Finalize Contract Extensions For Dan Lanning, Will Stein, Tosh Lupoi
The Oregon Ducks have officially announced the contract extensions of Ducks coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Will Stein, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Reports of a lucrative extension for Lanning surfaced during the week, but the University of Oregon Board of Trustees did not approve the contract until its meeting on Friday.
In the announcement of Lanning's extension through the 2030 season, the Ducks also announced that Stein and Lupoi have signed for another two years, through the 2027 season. According to a report from Ross Dellenger, Lanning's new salary will average $11 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation.
“Dan (Lanning) has surrounded himself with elite coaches and people within his program, and we are thrilled to be able to retain coordinators of Tosh (Lupoi) and Will (Stein's) caliber," said Oregon athletic director Mullens said in a statement released by the program. "They have done a tremendous job in their respective roles and are terrific representatives of the University of Oregon. We have a great staff in place and look forward to continued success for Oregon football.”
According to The Oregonian's James Crepea, the Ducks have also increased the salary pool for Lanning's assistant coaches. Crepea reported that Oregon's on-field coaching staff makes a total of $9.825 million, up over $1 million from 2024.
After Oregon's wide receivers coach Junior Adams left for the same job with the Dallas Cowboys, Lanning hired Ross Douglas as his replacement. Adams was not the coach on Lanning's staff that was pursued by the Cowboys. Ducks running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples was a candidate for the Dallas coaching staff, but he decided to stay in Eugene after signing an extension with a raise earlier in the offseason. Joe Hoyt of DLLS Sports first reported on Samples' future in February.
In addition, Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer was named the co-offensive coordinator over the offseason. Clearly, Oregon is continuing to show its investment into the football program and into Lanning specifically.
MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii
MORE: San Francisco's Deommodore Lenoir Viral Reaction To Seahawks' DK Metcalf Trade Request
MORE: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Seed Prediction: Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel
“Oregon football has reached historic heights under Dan’s leadership. His relentless commitment to providing a first-class student-athlete experience is evident in the culture he has fostered within his program. His dedication to this university, our student-athletes and the city of Eugene has put Oregon football in position to compete for championships on a yearly basis," said Mullens.
With Lanning under contract until 2030, Oregon becomes an even more enticing recruiting destination than it was before. According to On3's Industry Rankings, the Ducks have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, headlined by five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene.
On the field, the trio of Lanning, Stein, and Lupoi have also provided results. The Ducks spent a majority of the 2024 season as the No. 1 team in the country before losing to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. Still, the Ducks won the Big Ten Championship Game over Penn State after completing an undefeated regular season.
As the quarterbacks coach in addition to the offensive coordinator, Stein has guided Oregon's last two quarterbacks, Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as finalists for the prestigious award.
The Ducks also broke a record with 12 players invited to the 2025 NFL Combine, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Terrance Ferguson, wide receiver Tez Johnson, as well as defensive linemen Derrick Harmon, and Jordan Burch.