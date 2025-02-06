Which Position Will 5-Star Na'eem Offord Play For Oregon Ducks? Tosh Lupoi Addresses
On the first day of the Early National Signing Period, five-star recruit Na'eem Offord flipped his college decision from the Ohio State Buckeyes to commit to the Oregon Ducks.
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi joined Dusty Harrah and Mike Jorgensen on the "National Signing Day Show" from the Oregon Sports Network on Feb. 5 to discuss the additions to his defense for the upcoming season and speak about his future corner.
"We've recruited him to play corner. He's a guy, our system, that we call the star in our position. This guys certainly has versatility and the physicality he's shown too, I wouldn't have any reservation with putting him at any one of the five spots but I think he has a dynamic skillset and has a great opportunity to play corner for us."- Lupoi on Offord, Oregon Sports Network
It was previously believed that the product out of the state of Alabama would play nickel and safety in college. However, according to Lupoi, Offord will have a chance to make an impact on coach Dan Lanning's defense at cornerback.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr.
MORE: Marcus Mariota Reuniting With Chip Kelly, Las Vegas Raiders? Free Agency Rumors
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
The defensive back gave credit to Oregon's relationship with Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his connection to the program for his commitment. Offord spoke on the reason why he decided to make the switch from the Buckeyes to the Ducks was partly because Knight is going to help make him his own sneaker when he comes down to Eugene, among other undisclosed plans.
"First off, the size and speed combination. He performs well in man-to-man coverage. Willing open field tackler and someone who can play the ball. Any time a guy who is lining up at wildcat quarterback, tailback, receiver... typically they have what we call 'ball excellence.' That jumps off there on his film."- Lupoi on Offord, Oregon Sports Network
He is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation and the top recruit coming out of the state of Alabama. In 36 games in his high school career on defense, Offord finished with 73 total tackles (three tackles for losses), nine interceptions, nine pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks.
"This is a guy you roll up your sleeves and fly into Birmingham, Alabama. Sometimes you think, 'Ok, we're going to go beat out the University of Alabama and Auburn.' We did. This is a guy who's willing to go travel to go get what he wants. Pumped about the future with him."- Lupoi on Offord, Oregon Sports Network
According to On3, coach Dan Lanning 's 2025 recruiting class was ranked No. 4 in the country. It is headlined by Offord, five-star safety Trey McNutt, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., four-star linebacker Gavin Nix, four-star running back Jordon Davison, and four-star cornerback Brandon Finney.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly Hired by Las Vegas Raiders, NFL
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Target Ra'Shaad Samples Staying With Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Shines at Senior Bowl, Boosts NFL Draft Stock
MORE: Chip Kelly Replacements For Ohio State Buckeyes: Penn State's Andy Kotelnicki?