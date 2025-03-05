Four Oregon Ducks Earn NFL Combine Honors: Tez Johnson Snubbed Ahead of NFL Draft?
With the NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up, several former Oregon Ducks are getting their flowers for their performance at the exhibition. In the most recently released 2025 All-Combine Team list, former Ducks' tight end Terrance Ferguson, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch were all recognized.
Oregon leading receiver Tez Johnson, who will likely be the fifth Duck off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, was not recognized.
Starting on the offensive side of the ball, Terrance Ferguson was listed as one of the best from the tight end group to work out. Considering Penn State's Tyler Warren did not participate in workouts, Ferguson had the upper hand to show his skills.
"While most of the tight end class ran the 40 in the 4.7-second range, Ferguson stepped to the line and posted a 4.63," said Nick Shook about the NFL's All-Combine Team. "He'd already jumped 39 inches, tops among the position, and added a 10-foot-2 inch broad jump, completing a testing trifecta that could only have been dampened by a rough on-field session. Good news: He was excellent during that portion of the day, too, acing the majority of the pass-catching drills and even tossing in a quality rep on the blocking sled along the way."
Ferguson is a best team fit for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL.com. Funny enough, both the Chargers and Broncos are helmed by former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Bo Nix (Ferguson played alongside Nix for the 2022 and 2023 seasons). Ferguson is also from Broncos country in Colorado.
"Yeah, growing up in Denver, everyone is a Broncos fan. Growing up, I watched the Broncos and being able to be in the room with those guys and the head coach, [Head] Coach Sean Payton [was exciting]," Ferguson said at a combine media availability. "I also grew up with Saints fans, so it was kind of a surreal moment for me. Just a true blessing."
The next Duck to receive a nomination to the All-Combine list is left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. According to the Relative Athletic Score, Conerly scored a 8.69 out of a possible 10.00 performance at the combine, which is in part due to his 40-yard dash clocking in at a 5.05 with a 1.71 10-yard split. Conerly's performance ranked 174 out of the 1395 offensive tackles competing at the combine from 1987 until present day, according to the Relative Athletic Score.
When describing Conerly's selection to the All-Combine team, Shook reasoned that Conerly's greatness lies within his drill work, which the tackle got plenty of praise about online during the combine.
"Conerly was very smooth Sunday, displaying a consistent base coupled with fluid movement and light feet, crushing the mirror drill and landing among the best in his group in most of the activities," Shook wrote. "His blend of quality athletic testing and fundamentals make for an intriguing prospect who should turn in reliable performances at the next level, even if he never cracks the elite group of NFL tackles. There's room for improvement and his starting point is already high enough to inspire optimism."
Conerly was characterized to best fit the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Conerly has taken interviews with 12 different teams throughout the league.
Switching to the defensive side of the combine, both former Duck defensive linemen Jordan Burch (edge) and Derrick Harmon (interior lineman) were listed as honorable mentions for their respective positions.
The Ducks had a record number of athletes at the combine, with 12 different former Oregon Ducks competing in the different drills.