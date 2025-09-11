Dan Lanning Reacts to Oregon Ducks Fans Asking for Inflatable Duck Appearance
Just a year ago, an inflatable Oregon Duck drifting on the White River in Indianapolis shocked fans visiting the Ducks' first Big Ten Media Days. Now, with No. 4 nationally ranked Oregon taking on the Northwestern Wildcats with Lake Michigan as the backdrop, Duck fans are clamoring for the return of the 65-foot-tall big-billed balloon.
According to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the inflatable duck rumors are being blown out of proportion.
“I have no clue. It would be cool to see it out there. Doubtful," Lanning said during a Wednesday media availability.
The Wildcats Considered the Floating Duck
Though Lanning didn't consider the massive balloon, the Northwestern Wildcats sure did. Northwestern head coach David Braun even addressed the potential of the giant Duck floating outside of Martin Stadium when previewing the matchup against Oregon.
“I have thought about that,” Braun said. “We’re going to have to figure something out. We can’t have any ducks floating around on game day.”
Martin Stadium, which is typically used for Northwestern's lacrosse or soccer program, is currently the temporary home for the football team as the Wildcats wait for their new stadium to be constructed.
The venue is surrounded on three sides by Lake Michigan, and is a part of Northwestern's Lakefront Athletics and Recreation Complex making it the perfect venue to bring a giant water-based statement if you're an opposing team.
Social Media Yearns for the Big Duck
With Lanning addressing the rumors of the big duck making its way to Lake Michigan, it's a fair statement to say Oregon Duck fans on social media are running amok with the idea.
Even popular social media account @SickosCommittee, which shares the unconventional traditions surrounding college football, added their two cents to the inflatable duck conversation, referencing a podcast they made in August about the exact topic.
Below are some of the most popular posts about the inflatable Oregon Duck potentially making its way to Northwestern.
The Adoption of The Inflatable Duck
Since it's debut last year, the inflatable duck was also brought up to potentially float in the Bellagio Hotel fountain in Las Vegas for Oregon's second Big Ten Media Days. Safe to say, the giant water fowl made it's way into the hearts of many after it's debut.
“It’s been amazing seeing duck fans so quickly adopt into the Oregon flock. Oregon is always ready to make a big splash and is consistently innovative with their marketing, and we wanted to do something that would turn heads," said Jacobi Mehringer and Andrew Chhour of Oregon-based ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, the minds behind the giant Duck.
The marketing agency also teased future projects with the program.
We’re going to keep showing up in mighty different ways in the coming months,” the agency said shortly after the Indianapolis promotion. “So stay tuned.”