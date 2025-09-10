Why Quarterback Luke Moga's Play Should Excite Oregon Ducks Fans
The Oregon Ducks have dominated in their first two games this season. Through the first two games of the season, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have been able to fully utilize their quarterback room.
Four quarterbacks have registered a pass attempt for the Ducks this season as the offense has put up back-to-back games of 50 points or more to begin the 2025 season. Quarterbacks Luke Moga, Austin Novosad, and Brock Thomas have all seen snaps behind starting quarterback Dante Moore.
Lanning Pleased Early On
Lanning spoke during a media availability session this week about Moga's play early during this season.
"Some really good and some things he can continue to improve. I think we all know that Luke has some special strengths. You see him take off on the scramble and it almost looks like a draw play the way he was able to hit that so fast and execute it really well... But Luke has the want to, the intangibles, the athleticism that allows us to play the brand of football we want to be able to play," Lanning said.
Moga entered the season as the clear-cut No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart behind Moore and Novosad. But when an injury forced Novosad to miss the Oklahoma State game, it allowed Moga to step up as Moore's replacement.
Despite appearing in the season-opening win vs. Montana State, Moga completed his first career pass in the win over Oklahoma State this past weekend.
Moga's Stats Through Two Games
Moga made his first appearence as a Duck in their season-opener vs. Montana State. He appeared towards the end of the game and registered one carry for 25 yards, which was the third-longest run by any player in the game.
With Novosad ruled out for their week 2 showdown vs. the Cowboys, Moga got the first reps off the bench in relief for Moore. He completed two of three pass attempts for 53 yards and tacked on a 22-yard run as well.
Oregon's Quarterback Room So Far
It's not a stretch to say that Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has began this season playing like a legitmate Heisman Trophy contender. Through two games of action, Moore has thrown for 479 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. He hasn't even closed out his first two starts of the season with Stein turning to the Ducks' reserves to end games out.
Novosad was in a quarterback battle with Moore all throughout the offseason to become Oregon's starting quarterback. Although things haven't gone exactly to plan for Novosad this season as he's already missed some time with an injury, he still looked smooth in the limited action he's seen. During the win over Montana State, Novosad completed one of two pass attempts for 40 yards.
Having such a deep quarterback room is a great sign for the Ducks future and Moga's play should excited Ducks fans.