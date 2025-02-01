Oregon Ducks Trending For 4-Star Offensive Lineman Recruit Tommy Tofi?
The Oregon Ducks can't seem to keep 2026 four-star offensive line recruit Tommy Tofi away from Eugene as he made his fifth visit to campus this past weekend. He was also in attendance at Autzen Stadium for the 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes back on Oct. 12.
“It’s always a great time being in Eugene. They always show me a lot of love."- 2026 Tommy Tofi via On3
According to On3, the interior offensive lineman from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco is the No. 138 overall prospect and No. 11 for his position. He stands at 6-7 and weighs in at 350 pounds.
Tofi spent most of his time with coach Dan Lanning, offensive line coach A'lique Terry, and offensive analyst Dallas Warmack during his most recent trip to the Pacific Northwest.
“I spent a lot of time with coach Warmack because he was my host. I also spent a lot of time with coach Terry and coach Lanning. They talked a lot about my possible future and what it would look like for me as a Duck. They really like what I can add to the o-line... ”- 2026 Tommy Tofi via On3
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
The four-star recruit is planning a visit to the UCLA Bruins next weekend. He holds over 25 offers including the USC Trojans and the California Golden Bears. Tofi went on unofficial visits to Los Angeles on Sept. 7, 2024 and Berkeley on July 22, 2023.
“My interest in Oregon is very high. They are definitely in my top five... My biggest highlights were getting to hang out with some of the players, getting to know the strength and conditioning routine, seeing the equipment and technology they use and hearing more about the nutrition program."- 2026 Tommy Tofi via On3
In his junior campaign, he had 28 total tackles (two for losses) and one sack. Tofi was named the West Catholic Athletic League's Junior Player of the Year out in the Bay Area.
As a sophomore, he collected 36 total tackles (two for losses) and one fumble recovery. Tofi has been named to the All-West Catholic League League First Team two seasons in a row.
"Tofi is a massive kid, who has drawn some Penei Sewell comparisons because of the similar frame at same stage and playing style... Really strong at point of attack, overwhelms opposing defenders with his size and raw power. Moves well in the box, has quick feet and good lateral mobility for a player his size."- Gregg Biggins via 247 Sports
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?