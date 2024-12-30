Bo Nix 'Jealous' Of Brother Tez Johnson: Will Attend Oregon Ducks' Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has put the NFL on notice in his rookie season, leading the Denver Broncos to a 9-7 record and a chance to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Nix has been busy, breaking a record seemingly every week, most recently for a beautiful deep touchdown pass vs. Cincinnati that traveled 67 “air yards” - earning the longest completion of any quarterback in the 2024 season.
However, Nix will take a beat to travel to Los Angeles to watch his former team, the Oregon Ducks and brother Tez Johnson play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.
Nix remains an avid Ducks supporter, as he cheers on Johnson, former teammates and coach Dan Lanning. Johnson is Oregon's leading receiver and fresh off his best game yet in Big Ten Championship Game vs. No. 3 Penn State, catching 11 passes for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown en route to being named the game's MVP.
The two brothers Nix and Johnson starred for the Ducks in 2023, leading Oregon to a 12-2 overall record and a win over Liberty in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. A successful season by many but Oregon fell short of its ultimate goal - to compete for a National Championship in the College Football Playoff.
Now, the No. 1 Ducks will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the iconic Rose Bowl on New Year's Day with a chance to punch their ticket to the CFP Semifinal. The opportunity is one that Johnson does not take lightly.
“I was on the phone with Bo, and he was like, ‘I’m so jealous'... He says he's jealous all the time. He'll be the first one to tell you, because all he wanted to do is play in the College Football Playoff,” Johnson said.
“But now that I'm in the Rose Bowl, just showcasing it, everyone is happy for me," Johnson continued. "I'm happy for myself, but we know we’ve got more to go. But I’ve definitely reflected on it and don't want it to end any time soon.”
How does Johnson respond to Nix’s envy?
“I’ll be like, ‘Well, you can go win a Super Bowl. That's better. You can go win a Super Bowl and be one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country.’”
Nix and the Broncos play Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver in a game with massive NFL playoff implications. However, Nix will find the time to attend the Oregon game vs. Ohio State.
“He's very excited to watch us play,” Johnson said. “He'll be at the game and here soon. So it’s going to be electric when he comes back. I can't wait to see him. I haven't seen him since he got drafted.”
Johnson cheers on Nix too and admits Denver's overtime loss to Cincinnati last Saturday had his heart pounding.
“Just texting him every day after the games. . . . Even though he had my heart going in and out of my chest for Broncos vs. Cincinnati. It’s games like that that I watch him play, and you see, wow, that kid's still doing the same thing he's done since a kid. So I love him to death. Can't wait to see him. He's my brother.”
The Ducks bring a perfect 13-0 record into "The Granddaddy of Them All," and will look to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second time in program history.
In arguably the most significant regular-season win in program history, the Ducks upset the Buckeyes in front of a record crowd in Autzen Stadium almost three months ago. Johnson has noticed key differences in the Buckeyes team now, compared to October.
"They play with a little bit of chip on their shoulder right now. And we see that." Johnson said. "They're a really good team. They're a hot motor team. They got really good coaches behind them."
"We play with a chip too. They're not the only ones," Johnson added.
Despite earning the No. 1 seed in the playoff, Oregon is underdogs to Ohio State. Many doubt the Ducks ability to beat the Buckeyes twice in one season. If the Ducks beat the Buckeyes, they would be the first team to beat Ohio State twice in the same season since 1894.
Oregon would then advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals in Arlington, Texas, to play the winner of Arizona State vs. the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
For Johnson, Wednesday will be a reunion with Nix and a chance to extend his Oregon career. The receiver gets emotional as he talks about his Duck legacy. Upon arrival in Los Angeles for the game, Johnson's girlfriend sent him a photo of his face on a Rose Bowl billboard in the City of Angels, and he said he couldn't help but cry.
"I'm like, there's no way I'm here right now," Johnson said. "I literally have the Rose Bowl jacket on."
Despite missing nearly three full games due to injury, Johnson has a chance to etch his name further into Oregon's history. Johnson is only eight receptions away from the Oregon single-season receptions record of 86 he set in 2023.
The Rose Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. PT on New Year's Day.
