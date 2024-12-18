Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Best Coach In College Football? Dodd Trophy Finalist
It's been a special season for the No. 1 Oregon Ducks. Not only is the Oregon football team having one of it's best seasons ever with their 13-0 record, Big Ten Title, and No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff bracket - but the team is getting showered with recognition for their in-season efforts.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been the center of it all for the Ducks and is now one of the finalist for the Dodd Trophy, which is given to the nation's top college football coach.
Lanning is among five finalists for the trophy. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Army’s Jeff Monken, and Lanning were named as finalists for the honor. Finalists were selected by a panel of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member. The winner will be announced in Atlanta before the Peach Bowl.
Interestingly enough, all five coaches are finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which is also given to the nation's coach of the year. The Dodd trophy is awarded to the coach who embodies the three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.
The former Georgia defensive coordinator Lanning isn't a stranger to coach of the year awards. When Lanning was serving as Kirby Smart's defensive coordinator, he was named as a Broyles Award finalist twice.
It's a well-deserved honor for Lanning to be named as a finalist as he has led Oregon on a stead improvement each season he's been there. The third-year head coach owns a 35-5 record throughout his time in Eugene with their win total improving each season.
Lanning can't take all the credit for how well the team has performed on the field, but he has a large part in it. Having players such as Heisman finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel and multiple potential NFL draft picks along his front seven like Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon helps but it was Lanning's excellent recruiting chops that brought the stars to the Ducks.
It's been a phenomenal year for Lanning and the Ducks and they aren't done yet. The Ducks will take on the winner of the first round playoff game between Ohio State and Tennesee in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Oregon could see a potential rematch of their Oct. 12 win over Ohio State if the Buckeyes come out on top over Tennessee.
Lanning has a chance to end his season with more than just a bit of personal hardware if things go right for the Ducks throughout the CFP.
