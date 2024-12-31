Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Channels Kirby Smart Mentality Before Ohio State Matchup
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has his team in the College Football Playoff for the first time since he took over the helm in 2022. Lanning spoke about the upcoming Rose Bowl match up with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Dan Lanning Welcome To Big Game Pressure
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in the Rose Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. This is arguably the biggest game for the Ducks program since the 2015 National Title game, which was also against Ohio State. Lanning isn’t one to shy away from the pressure of the big game.
“If you’re in moments like this, you’re certainly going to feel pressure. I think anybody who says they’re not, they’re lying….You want to be in positions where pressure is applied,” Lanning said.
Lanning cited a line Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said about the pressure of being in big games. Lanning coached under Smart at Georgia before taking the Oregon job.
“Kirby (Smart) said it before but I agree with him: ‘Pressure is a privilege.’ If you put yourself in position to where you're going to have pressure, that's something you have to be able to handle,” Lanning said. “And our team's handled it really well so far, have to continue to do so down the stretch.”
The Ducks have passed every test so far this season and enter Wednesday afternoon’s game with a perfect 13-0 record and a Big Ten championship.
Dan Lanning on Ohio State: “They Have A Lot Of Strengths”
Oregon and Ohio State met earlier this year at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won an exciting 32-31 game in mid-October. It wouldn’t shock anyone if the rematch also comes down to the wire.
“They (Ohio State) have a lot of strengths,” Lanning said. “They’re really good on both sides of the ball and on special teams.”
For Oregon to beat Ohio State again, they will have to be on their A-game. The Ducks have answered the bell at every turn this year. Lanning was asked how they can keep it going as the playoff gets underway.
“The way you maintain it is you win. You do it by focusing on each play, each moment not making it bigger than it is,” Lanning said. “Everybody has a job for the team, doing that job for your team. If we do that, things will go the right way.”
2024 was Oregon’s first as a member of the Big Ten conference. The Ducks weren’t phased at all and won the conference championship in year. It’s safe to say Lanning is happy to be in the Big Ten.
“I think it (The Big Ten) is a physical conference. it’s obviously one of the best conferences, if not the best conference in college football,” Lanning said. “I’m glad that we get to be a part of it.”
Even with the 2024 Big Ten Championship trophy sitting in Eugene, Oregon still has work to do to get the ultimate prize.
