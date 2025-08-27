Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Montana State Bobcats FPI Prediction: Ducks To Extend Home Streak?

The Oregon Ducks kick off their 2025 season against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning will look to lead Oregon to their 16th consecutive home victory, over the No. 2 ranked FCS team in the country.

Cory Pappas

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) after he was penalized for spitting during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) after he was penalized for spitting during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks will host the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium in the 2025 season opener on Saturday, Aug. 30. The game will be at 1 p.m. PT and broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Oregon vs. Montana State Preview, FPI Prediction

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Ducks a 95.5 percent chance to beat Montana State. 

Oregon has been a wrecking ball at home under Coach Dan Lanning. In his three prior seasons in Eugene, Lanning’s Ducks have only lost one game at Autzen Stadium. That was back in 2022 when they were upset by the rivals Washington Huskies. 

Since then, Oregon has won 15 consecutive home games. This is the third longest active streak behind only the Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies.

Oregon has yet to announce a starting quarterback for Week One. It appears that Dante Moore has the edge, but Austin Novosad has made a case for himself. Moore and Novosad both sat behind Dillon Gabriel last season. Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Prior to Oregon, Moore was with the UCLA Bruins as a freshman in 2023 before transferring to Oregon before the 2024 season. Novosad on the other hand has been with Oregon since signing in 2023. Both are entering their third season in college football. 

The Montana State Bobcats are the No. 2 ranked FCS team in the country. They lost in the FCS Championship game last season to the North Dakota State Bison. Montana State is led by Coach Brent Vigen, who has an all-time record with the Bobcats of 47-10.

Oregon vs. Montana State Odds

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) yells in excitement Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are a 27.5 point home favorite over the visiting Montana State Bobcats per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently at 56.5 points. 

Oregon cannot afford to take any opponent lightly, even if it is an FCS opponent. The Ducks survived a scare in last season’s home opener against the Idaho Vandals. As a 40-point plus home favorite, the Ducks were on the ropes in the fourth quarter, at one point only having a three-point lead in the final frame before winning 24-14. 

Dan Lanning will make sure to have his team fully prepared so something like that doesn’t happen again. 

Oregon vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montana State may be one of the top ranked teams in FCS, but Oregon has the superior athletes all over the field. Even with the question mark at quarterback, there is too much talent on Oregon’s side to not comfortably win this game. 

The goal for the Ducks should be able to play the second stringers for the entire fourth quarter. Oregon wins big and covers. The home winning streak gets to 16.

Oregon 38, Montana State 10

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

