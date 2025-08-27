Oregon Ducks, Montana State Bobcats FPI Prediction: Ducks To Extend Home Streak?
The Oregon Ducks will host the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium in the 2025 season opener on Saturday, Aug. 30. The game will be at 1 p.m. PT and broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Oregon vs. Montana State Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Ducks a 95.5 percent chance to beat Montana State.
Oregon has been a wrecking ball at home under Coach Dan Lanning. In his three prior seasons in Eugene, Lanning’s Ducks have only lost one game at Autzen Stadium. That was back in 2022 when they were upset by the rivals Washington Huskies.
Since then, Oregon has won 15 consecutive home games. This is the third longest active streak behind only the Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies.
Oregon has yet to announce a starting quarterback for Week One. It appears that Dante Moore has the edge, but Austin Novosad has made a case for himself. Moore and Novosad both sat behind Dillon Gabriel last season. Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Prior to Oregon, Moore was with the UCLA Bruins as a freshman in 2023 before transferring to Oregon before the 2024 season. Novosad on the other hand has been with Oregon since signing in 2023. Both are entering their third season in college football.
The Montana State Bobcats are the No. 2 ranked FCS team in the country. They lost in the FCS Championship game last season to the North Dakota State Bison. Montana State is led by Coach Brent Vigen, who has an all-time record with the Bobcats of 47-10.
Oregon vs. Montana State Odds
The Oregon Ducks are a 27.5 point home favorite over the visiting Montana State Bobcats per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently at 56.5 points.
Oregon cannot afford to take any opponent lightly, even if it is an FCS opponent. The Ducks survived a scare in last season’s home opener against the Idaho Vandals. As a 40-point plus home favorite, the Ducks were on the ropes in the fourth quarter, at one point only having a three-point lead in the final frame before winning 24-14.
Dan Lanning will make sure to have his team fully prepared so something like that doesn’t happen again.
Oregon vs. Montana State Score Prediction
Montana State may be one of the top ranked teams in FCS, but Oregon has the superior athletes all over the field. Even with the question mark at quarterback, there is too much talent on Oregon’s side to not comfortably win this game.
The goal for the Ducks should be able to play the second stringers for the entire fourth quarter. Oregon wins big and covers. The home winning streak gets to 16.
Oregon 38, Montana State 10
