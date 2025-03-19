Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Three Flashy Big Ten Matchups Loom
The Oregon Ducks football schedule for the 2025 season is full of intriguing matchups but which three Big Ten Conference games are the most exciting? As Ducks fans look to make travel plans to cheer on the reigning Big Ten champions, consider these games to circle on the calendar.
Notably, Oregon does not play the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines during the 2025 regular season after playing each of them in 2024.
Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions On September 27
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks have an early season test vs. Penn State in Happy Valley, in a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship game. The Ducks beat the Nittany Lions, 45-37 to become conference champions in their inaugural season in the Big Ten. Will Penn State have revenge on the mind?
Penn State fans have speculated the Oregon game could be the annual 'white out' game in Beaver Stadium. A grand spectacle in college football - would be a hostile yet interesting game for Oregon fans to travel to. It is the Ducks' first trip to Beaver Stadium in more than 60 years.
MORE: Justin Herbert, Bo Nix Supporting Brothers, Attend Oregon Ducks Pro Day
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Marcus Harper Details Chicago Bears Meeting Before NFL Draft
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Losing 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Miami, Mario Cristobal?
Oregon Ducks Host USC Trojans on November 22
The Oregon Ducks will host west coast rival USC Trojans on November 22 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. It will be the final home game of the season, meaning it is also senior day.
While USC is coming off a lackluster 2024 season, the Trojans have newfound momentum on the recruiting trail that is giving the Los Angeles fan base hope. USC coach Lincoln Riley and new GM Chad Bowden currently have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, including flipping the commitment of quarterback Jonas Williams, who was a Duck commit.
The Trojans are being aggressive in trying to prove they are a west coast team to fear.
“We’re as aggressive as anyone. We might even be the most aggressive. Our aspirations for what we’re going to do in NIL are as high as anyone in the country and I hope people know it,” Bowden said.
The last time Oregon hosted USC was in 2023, the final year both teams played in the Pac-12. The Ducks pulled out the 36-27 win over USC.
Oregon Ducks Host Indiana Hoosiers On October 11
The Oregon Ducks will host College Football Playoff contenders Indiana Hoosiers on October 11 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. In arguably the hardest game on Oregon's schedule, the Ducks will be coming off a bye week.
Indiana will be in year two under coach Curt Cignetti, who made drastic improvements to the program. Indiana has won only two Big Ten titles, in 1945 and 1967, and will be motivated to usurp the Ducks as champions in 2025.
The last time the Ducks played Indiana was 2004 in Eugene. Oregon lost to the Hoosiers, 30-24.
Here is the full schedule:
Aug. 30: Montana State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 6: Oklahoma State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 13: at Northwestern - Martin Stadium
Sept. 20: Oregon State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 27: at Penn State - Beaver Stadium
Oct. 4: Bye week
Oct. 11: Indiana - Autzen Stadium
Oct. 18: at Rutgers - SHI Stadium
Oct. 25: Wisconsin - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 1: Bye week
Nov. 8: at Iowa - Kinnick Stadium
Nov. 15: Minnesota - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 22: USC - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 29: at Washington - Husky Stadium
Selected Saturday games in the 2025 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday.
Can the Ducks repeat as Big Ten champions in 2025? Winning these three matchups would go a long way to that goal.