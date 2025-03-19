Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Three Flashy Big Ten Matchups Loom

The Oregon Ducks football schedule for the 2025 season is full of intriguing matchups but which three Big Ten games are the most exciting? Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks will be tested vs. Penn State in Happy Valley, in Autzen Stadium against the USC Trojans and Indiana Hoosiers.

Bri Amaranthus

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks football schedule for the 2025 season is full of intriguing matchups but which three Big Ten Conference games are the most exciting? As Ducks fans look to make travel plans to cheer on the reigning Big Ten champions, consider these games to circle on the calendar.

Notably, Oregon does not play the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines during the 2025 regular season after playing each of them in 2024.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions On September 27

Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks have an early season test vs. Penn State in Happy Valley, in a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship game. The Ducks beat the Nittany Lions, 45-37 to become conference champions in their inaugural season in the Big Ten. Will Penn State have revenge on the mind?

Penn State fans have speculated the Oregon game could be the annual 'white out' game in Beaver Stadium. A grand spectacle in college football - would be a hostile yet interesting game for Oregon fans to travel to. It is the Ducks' first trip to Beaver Stadium in more than 60 years.

Penn State co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Ty Howle (center) puts his arms around tight ends Tyler Warren (44) and
Penn State co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Ty Howle (center) puts his arms around tight ends Tyler Warren (44) and Theo Johnson (84) following a 31-0 White Out win against Iowa Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon Ducks Host USC Trojans on November 22

The Oregon Ducks will host west coast rival USC Trojans on November 22 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. It will be the final home game of the season, meaning it is also senior day.

While USC is coming off a lackluster 2024 season, the Trojans have newfound momentum on the recruiting trail that is giving the Los Angeles fan base hope. USC coach Lincoln Riley and new GM Chad Bowden currently have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, including flipping the commitment of quarterback Jonas Williams, who was a Duck commit.

The Trojans are being aggressive in trying to prove they are a west coast team to fear.

“We’re as aggressive as anyone. We might even be the most aggressive. Our aspirations for what we’re going to do in NIL are as high as anyone in the country and I hope people know it,” Bowden said.

The last time Oregon hosted USC was in 2023, the final year both teams played in the Pac-12. The Ducks pulled out the 36-27 win over USC.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M A
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Host Indiana Hoosiers On October 11

The Oregon Ducks will host College Football Playoff contenders Indiana Hoosiers on October 11 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. In arguably the hardest game on Oregon's schedule, the Ducks will be coming off a bye week.

Indiana will be in year two under coach Curt Cignetti, who made drastic improvements to the program. Indiana has won only two Big Ten titles, in 1945 and 1967, and will be motivated to usurp the Ducks as champions in 2025.

The last time the Ducks played Indiana was 2004 in Eugene. Oregon lost to the Hoosiers, 30-24.

Dillon Gabriel
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs on-field during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Here is the full schedule:

Aug. 30: Montana State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 6: Oklahoma State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 13: at Northwestern - Martin Stadium
Sept. 20: Oregon State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 27: at Penn State - Beaver Stadium
Oct. 4: Bye week
Oct. 11: Indiana - Autzen Stadium
Oct. 18: at Rutgers - SHI Stadium
Oct. 25: Wisconsin - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 1: Bye week
Nov. 8: at Iowa - Kinnick Stadium
Nov. 15: Minnesota - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 22: USC - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 29: at Washington - Husky Stadium

Selected Saturday games in the 2025 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday.

Can the Ducks repeat as Big Ten champions in 2025? Winning these three matchups would go a long way to that goal.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

