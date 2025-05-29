Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Schedule: Times, TV Broadcast Announced For Six Games

The Oregon Ducks football schedule is taking shape for the 2025 season. The times and TV broadcast have been announced for six games, including the Big Ten Championship rematch between Oregon and Penn State. Can Oregon coach Dan Lanning lead the Ducks to another College Football Playoff run?

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (center) leads quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13) onto the field for the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks football schedule is taking shape for the 2025 season. The times and TV broadcast have been announced for six games, including the Big Ten Championship rematch between Oregon and Penn State. Get those pens out and circle these dates.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes
2025 Oregon Football Schedule (all times PT)

Aug. 30 - Montana State - 1:00 p.m. (BTN)

Sept. 6 - Oklahoma State - 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 13 - at Northwestern* - 9:00 a.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 - Oregon State - TBD

Sept. 27 - at Penn State* - 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 11 - Indiana* - TBD

Oct. 18 - at Rutgers* - 3:30 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. (TBD)

Oct. 25 - Wisconsin* - TBD

Nov. 8 - at Iowa* - TBD

Nov. 14 (Fri.) - Minnesota* - 6:00 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 - USC* - TBD

Nov. 29 - at Washington* - TBD

Home games at Autzen Stadium in bold

*Denotes Big Ten Conference game

Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake ha
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Can Oregon coach Dan Lanning lead the Ducks to another College Football Playoff run? How many games will the Oregon Ducks win in 2025? The Ducks' early test on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions could be the highly-anticipated "white out" game. Home games against Indiana, Wisconsin, and USC in Autzen Stadium will make fans want to "Shout!"

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the betting line for Oregon's win total is 10.5. FanDuel also gives the Ducks the second-best odds (+220) of repeating as Big Ten champions, only behind the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes (+200)

Notably, Oregon does not play the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines during the 2025 regular season after playing each of them in 2024.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs for a gain against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs for a gain against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

One of the flashiest matchups is vs. Penn State in Week 5 in University Park, Pa., kicking off at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Depending on preseason rankings, this game could easily be a top-10 matchup if not higher. In most weeks, Oregon traveling to Penn State would certainly be the location choice for ESPN's College GameDay, but Alabama and Georgia are playing each other that same Saturday.

The Ducks beat the Nittany Lions, 45-37 to become Big Ten Conference champions in their inaugural season in the Big Ten. With revenge on the minds of many Nittany Lions fans, they have speculated the Oregon game could be the annual 'white out' game in Beaver Stadium. A grand spectacle in college football - would be a hostile yet interesting game for Oregon fans to travel to. It is the Ducks' first trip to Beaver Stadium in more than 60 years.

Penn State is bringing back a lot of experience on offense with quarterback Drew Allar as well as running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen all returning.

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

