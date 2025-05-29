Oregon Ducks Schedule: Times, TV Broadcast Announced For Six Games
The Oregon Ducks football schedule is taking shape for the 2025 season. The times and TV broadcast have been announced for six games, including the Big Ten Championship rematch between Oregon and Penn State. Get those pens out and circle these dates.
2025 Oregon Football Schedule (all times PT)
Aug. 30 - Montana State - 1:00 p.m. (BTN)
Sept. 6 - Oklahoma State - 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 13 - at Northwestern* - 9:00 a.m. (FOX)
Sept. 20 - Oregon State - TBD
Sept. 27 - at Penn State* - 4:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - Indiana* - TBD
Oct. 18 - at Rutgers* - 3:30 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. (TBD)
Oct. 25 - Wisconsin* - TBD
Nov. 8 - at Iowa* - TBD
Nov. 14 (Fri.) - Minnesota* - 6:00 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 - USC* - TBD
Nov. 29 - at Washington* - TBD
Home games at Autzen Stadium in bold
*Denotes Big Ten Conference game
Can Oregon coach Dan Lanning lead the Ducks to another College Football Playoff run? How many games will the Oregon Ducks win in 2025? The Ducks' early test on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions could be the highly-anticipated "white out" game. Home games against Indiana, Wisconsin, and USC in Autzen Stadium will make fans want to "Shout!"
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the betting line for Oregon's win total is 10.5. FanDuel also gives the Ducks the second-best odds (+220) of repeating as Big Ten champions, only behind the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes (+200)
Notably, Oregon does not play the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines during the 2025 regular season after playing each of them in 2024.
One of the flashiest matchups is vs. Penn State in Week 5 in University Park, Pa., kicking off at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
Depending on preseason rankings, this game could easily be a top-10 matchup if not higher. In most weeks, Oregon traveling to Penn State would certainly be the location choice for ESPN's College GameDay, but Alabama and Georgia are playing each other that same Saturday.
The Ducks beat the Nittany Lions, 45-37 to become Big Ten Conference champions in their inaugural season in the Big Ten. With revenge on the minds of many Nittany Lions fans, they have speculated the Oregon game could be the annual 'white out' game in Beaver Stadium. A grand spectacle in college football - would be a hostile yet interesting game for Oregon fans to travel to. It is the Ducks' first trip to Beaver Stadium in more than 60 years.
Penn State is bringing back a lot of experience on offense with quarterback Drew Allar as well as running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen all returning.
