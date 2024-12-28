Oregon Ducks Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi Previews Ohio State Buckeyes Offense
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will matchup in the Rose Bowl for a place in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi spoke on Friday about the challenges that this talented Ohio State team can cause and how his defense will approach playing the Buckeyes a second time.
Tosh Lupoi Speaks on Ohio State Rematch
The Oregon Ducks beat the Ohio State Buckeyes played in a thrilling 32-31 game at Autzen Stadium in October. Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi was asked how his defense will be approaching round two.
“The best thing we can do is strengthen the things we did well at and be curious about the things where we faulted, starting with me,” Lupoi said. “What can I do better as far as calling the game and putting our guys in the right situation…That might be manipulating a coverage, might be doing something a little different up front, or go back to what we did successfully and try to apply that again.”
The Buckeyes have one of the most talented offenses in the country with wide receivers Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and running backs Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson. Quarterback Will Howard had one of his best performances in their October matchup. Lupoi noted that practicing against the Oregon offense has helped prepare them for that.
“They (Ohio State) got great skill players. We see great skill players every day,” Lupoi said. “Thankfully facing our offense, we get to see first rounders every day ourself.”
Ohio State is coming off a 42-17 win over Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Oregon meanwhile hasn’t played since the Big Ten championship on December 7th. How have the Ducks dealt with this layoff?
“We had an extremely physical practice last week,” Lupoi said. “It’s how we practice, how we prepare, and we got top continue that trend if we want to be successful come Wednesday.”
MORE: What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State's Ryan Day Before Oregon Ducks Matchup
MORE: Florida Gators To Flip Another Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit? Offer Lineman Kodi Greene
MORE: Ohio State Coach Ryan Day’s Job At Stake Vs. Oregon Ducks In Rose Bowl?
An Improving Oregon Defense
Lupoi has seen major improvement with the Oregon defense as the season has progressed. What has been a key to this?
“The confidence of the system…When you get into the 14th game of the season, you start to see that confidence,” Lupoi said. “Nikki (Defensive Back Nickko Reed) is a great example kid that. (Derrick) Harmon is a great example of that. . . . Some guys that play with a chip on their shoulder and a confidence and understanding the specifics of every call.”
Lupoi went into depth to talk about the improvement he has seen in Nikko Reed.
“Another great example of a guy trusting and believing the process. His improvement has been awesome. To see him, the way he competes day in and day out…The main thing that jumps out, he’s always been an extremely competitive individual,” Lupoi said. “His belief and knowledge within the scheme of how he is applying his technique, and then just his ability to cobra finish on a consistent basis. It’s been really cool to see his improvement.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Ohio State Decommit Zahir Mathis Visiting Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Rose Bowl Preview, Prediction, TV
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Betting Odds: Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
MORE: Ohio State Predicted To Land Five-Star Recruit Elbert Hill: Oregon Ducks Target