Will 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Na’eem Offord Flip To Oregon Ducks, Auburn?
With the No. 1 Oregon Ducks’ regular season slate coming to an end on Saturday, November 30th with a rivalry showdown against the Washington Huskies, some Duck fans are looking forward to the future of the program and the recruiting trail. Recently, some rumors about a five star 2025 cornerback commit to Ohio State may be eyeing another team that has some Duck fans excited.
Birmingham, Alabama’s Na’eem Offord committed to the Buckeyes in February of this year. However, since tying himself to Ohio State, Offord has visited Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and Oregon. Offord is projected to likely jump ship from the Buckeyes for one of those listed teams, with Auburn in heated pursuit of their home grown talent.
"I ultimately think it will be tough for Ohio State to hold onto Na’eem Offord. And that’s a little bit of a change from what I’d been saying recently," On3's Steve Wiltfong said in November during Offord’s recruiting to Ohio State. "Talking to the family, it seemed like Ohio State was still in pole position. But as this recruitment comes down the home stretch, Oregon is certainly heavy-handed in this recruitment. He’s been out there a couple of times, and Dan Lanning is maybe their favorite coach of the entire process."
Offord is currently the No. 4 recruit in the nation for 2025 according to ESPN. The 6’1, 185 pound Parker High School product is the No. 1 cornerback pick for his class and the No. 1 product out of his state of Alabama. According to 247 Sports, his interest for Auburn and Oregon are both “warm” on November 24th.
Offord visited Auburn for its win over Texas A&M Aggies. It was Offord’s fourth Tigers game and it boosted Auburn's chances of flipping the elite recruit.
Offord reposted that quote and succeeding coverage on his “X” (formerly Twitter) account. Offord also “quoted” a post about his commitment on national signing day about flipping from Ohio State. Offord used the eyes emoji to reply to a post with himself behind a logo for Oregon, Auburn, and Ohio State.
“A three-phase playmaker, Offord’s blend of size, patience and cat-quick reactionary athleticism allow him the unique ability to match up and mirror any combination of opposing size, speed, and quickness at the receiver position... A toolsy corner with an uptick in ball production as a junior, the Parker High School standout projects as a high level multi-year starter with the ability to quickly become one of college football’s top corner prospects and develop into a potential Top-20 NFL Draft choice,” said national analyst Cooper Petagna on Offord.
Petagna projects that Offord will be a first round NFL Draft pick when he makes it to a professional stage.
With Oregon on the front door of a potential 12-0 season, it will be interesting to see if a win against the Huskies helps coach Dan Lanning flip a couple of undecided high school talents to join Oregon. Early national signing period for football begins on Dec. 4.
