Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted To Land Five-Star Recruit Elbert Hill? Oregon Ducks Target
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are battling for the commitment of five-star cornerback recruit Elbert Hill. Hill is the nation's No. 15 overall prospect, No. 1 cornerback and No. 1 player in Ohio in the class of 2026.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound defensive back has visited Eugene and coach Dan Lanning twice already. Hill has also visited the Michigan Wolverines program but has taken the most visits to Ryan Day's Buckeyes.
From Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), Hill's interest in the in-state Buckeyes football program is very strong and On3 has logged an early prediction that Hill will commit to Ohio State.
Nearly 30 programs have offered the elite athlete, including: Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others.
If Lanning can snag Hill from Big Ten rival Ohio State, it would be a massive get for Oregon's 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 1 in college football, with 10 commits.
Hill visited when the Ducks hosted the Maryland Terrapins and also over the summer for Oregon’s Saturday Night Live showcase, where several up and coming high school athletes compete in Autzen Stadium. Hill was a highlight for the showcase, acting as one of the top pass breakers of the evening.
"(Lanning) is a good coach," Hill said. "He’s building something special at Oregon."
Penn State is also considered a serious contender along with Oregon and Ohio State to land the recruit. Hill narrowed his list of potential schools to 10 in September: Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and UCLA.
Hill spoke with On3 Sports about his previous visit in July with the Ducks.
“They made a great first impression on me,” Hill said to On3. “I got to see the campus and communicate with the coaches on this visit. I would say the campus and the workout were some of the biggest highlights. After this visit, Oregon is most definitely high on my list.”
“There’s no set timeline at the moment," Hill told on3. "I’m really just trying to view all my options, take a couple of official visits, and I’ll most likely be committed by next year, going into my senior season.”
The Ducks and Lanning have excelled in their first season in the Big Ten Conference. Before the season, Lanning talked about the recruiting advantages to competing in one of the most prestigious conferences and experiencing news venues and traditions.
"No. 1 (advantage) is having a clear vision of our future. Obviously this is a premiere league in college football and getting to be apart of that, to be apart of some of those storied traditions," said coach Lanning. "I'm really excited about going to some venues that we haven't experienced."
"It also gives us an opportunity," Lanning continued. "We've always been a team that has recruited nationally but it has certainly made our footprint stronger here in the Midwest. Where that is states in the area that we had not tapped into as much. It gives us the opportunity to recruit those kids."
Oregon and Ohio State are battling on the recruiting trail and also will face each other in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff.
